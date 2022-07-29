Brief power outage scheduled in parts of Butte County for Aug. 8

www.actionnewsnow.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
Power outage in Shasta County effecting more than 1,400 customers
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 8:48 p.m. UPDATE - A power outage in the north Redding area is affecting approximately 1,400 customers, according the PG&E power outage map. The affected area near the crossing of Bear Mountain Road and Deer Creek Road lost power just after 7:00 p.m. PG&E is assessing...
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
Power restored after pickup sheered off power pole on Eastside Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Power has been restored to customers in South Redding, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon. The pickup crashed into a pole around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Road and Breslauer Way. The impact sheered off the pole. Eastside Road was closed between Breslauer...
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
Shasta County could allow jail inmates to serve time in state fire camps
REDDING, Calif. -The staffing shortages at the Shasta County Jail led the jail to have to close three housing units for several days. Meanwhile, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors will vote to renew their contract to let eligible Shasta County inmates be housed at California-run fire camps. The agreement...
An eroding road west of Red Bluff is finally getting some money for repairs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - We're checking in on repairs on Reeds Creek Road in Tehama County. Action News Now first brought you this story in May of 2021 when a school near that road was worried about its condition. This road been in bad shape for years, it's located just...
DON'T TAX THE SUN: proposed tax on solar users provokes protest in front of Chico PG&E
CHICO, Calif. — California utility officials want to tax those with solar energy installed on their homes or businesses. The proposal is not sitting well with consumers across the state, including Chico. Roughly 30 people filled the sidewalk in front of the PG&E Customer Center on Salem Street Friday...
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Flash flood warning in place for parts of Plumas and Lassen counties
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that there is a flash flood warning for the Dixie Fire burn scar in southwestern Lassen County and northwestern Plumas County. Flooding will most likely occur along Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservoir, near Greenville.
HWY 20 Traffic Advisory for Browns Valley for August
(Yuba County, CA) – With the beginning of August (Monday) comes a Caltrans advisory for HWY 20 commuters in the Yuba County foothills. Final roadway grinding, paving and striping will mean one-way traffic controls, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with some Saturday work possible as well. This will be between Marysville road and the Parks Bar bridge. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
Tehama County roundabout project gets funding approval
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the roundabout project on Highway 99 in Tehama County. The project is located at Highway 99 and South Avenue and is part of a $3 billion investment to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state. The roundabout is designed...
Defensible space not enough to curb wildfire risk at home
AUBURN — Defensible space, otherwise known as the bugger between a building or home and the landscape, has long been proved to be a key proactive measure that homeowners can take to prevent fire from spreading to the home.In California's current wildfire reality, where fires are hotter and larger than they have ever been before, defensible space is no longer enough to protect structures. The zone of 0-5 feet from buildings, structures, and decks is considered an "ember resistant zone" by Cal Fire. Science proved that the area is the most important because the ember-resistant zone is designated to keep fire...
Interior Northern California bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Much of interior Northern California is baking, with scorching temperatures pushing as high as 113 degrees.
Shasta County Addicted Offender Program holds Commencement Ceremony on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Superior Court Addicted Offender Program held its commencement ceremony Friday morning at the Veterans Hall in Redding. Five of them—Ashley Perera, Jonathan Pry, Jayme Swain, Michael Steele, Kimberly Woodcock—were honored by local elected officials and their representatives for completing a program that can lead to their record being cleared and getting their lives back on track.
New traffic signals, crosswalks to be added on Bechelli Lane and Loma Vista Drive
REDDING, Ca. — More construction is coming soon to Bechelli Lane in Redding. Just a short distance away from the new roundabout and Costco (both of which are expected to be finished by November), traffic signals and crosswalks are set to be installed off Loma Vista Drive and Bechelli.
Chinese rocket debris expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere
(KRON) – Orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface Saturday morning according to the California State Warning Center. The predicted time of impact is around 10:15 a.m. with a one-hour time error. The rocket is expected to land in the ocean halfway between San Francisco and […]
