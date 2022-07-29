ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Brief power outage scheduled in parts of Butte County for Aug. 8

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power outage in Shasta County effecting more than 1,400 customers

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 8:48 p.m. UPDATE - A power outage in the north Redding area is affecting approximately 1,400 customers, according the PG&E power outage map. The affected area near the crossing of Bear Mountain Road and Deer Creek Road lost power just after 7:00 p.m. PG&E is assessing...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Magalia, CA
County
Butte County, CA
City
Forest Ranch, CA
Butte County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Butte Meadows, CA
City
Stirling City, CA
Local
California Government
Butte County, CA
Government
Butte County, CA
Industry
FOX40

What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Pg E
krcrtv.com

Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino

Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022

The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood warning in place for parts of Plumas and Lassen counties

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that there is a flash flood warning for the Dixie Fire burn scar in southwestern Lassen County and northwestern Plumas County. Flooding will most likely occur along Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservoir, near Greenville.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
kubaradio.com

HWY 20 Traffic Advisory for Browns Valley for August

(Yuba County, CA) – With the beginning of August (Monday) comes a Caltrans advisory for HWY 20 commuters in the Yuba County foothills. Final roadway grinding, paving and striping will mean one-way traffic controls, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with some Saturday work possible as well. This will be between Marysville road and the Parks Bar bridge. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
ABC10

Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County roundabout project gets funding approval

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the roundabout project on Highway 99 in Tehama County. The project is located at Highway 99 and South Avenue and is part of a $3 billion investment to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state. The roundabout is designed...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Defensible space not enough to curb wildfire risk at home

AUBURN — Defensible space, otherwise known as the bugger between a building or home and the landscape, has long been proved to be a key proactive measure that homeowners can take to prevent fire from spreading to the home.In California's current wildfire reality, where fires are hotter and larger than they have ever been before, defensible space is no longer enough to protect structures. The zone of 0-5 feet from buildings, structures, and decks is considered an "ember resistant zone" by Cal Fire. Science proved that the area is the most important because the ember-resistant zone is designated to keep fire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Shasta County Addicted Offender Program holds Commencement Ceremony on Friday

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Superior Court Addicted Offender Program held its commencement ceremony Friday morning at the Veterans Hall in Redding. Five of them—Ashley Perera, Jonathan Pry, Jayme Swain, Michael Steele, Kimberly Woodcock—were honored by local elected officials and their representatives for completing a program that can lead to their record being cleared and getting their lives back on track.
REDDING, CA
KRON4 News

Chinese rocket debris expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere

(KRON) – Orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface Saturday morning according to the California State Warning Center. The predicted time of impact is around 10:15 a.m. with a one-hour time error. The rocket is expected to land in the ocean halfway between San Francisco and […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy