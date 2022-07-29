ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years for suffocating newborn

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcUts_0gy0sPT300

BALTIMORE -- A Columbia woman who suffocated her newborn boy in a zipped plastic bag was sentenced by a Howard County Circuit Court judge to 30 years in prison on Friday.

Moira Akers, 41, was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in April.

Akers had faced charges stemming from the birth and death of her child in late 2018.

Howard County Police were called to Howard County General Hospital on November 1, 2018, after Akers had been transported from her residence by paramedics. She did not disclose the fact that she had given birth to medics who treated her.

At the hospital, medical personnel learned of the birth and shortly after investigators went to her house to conduct a welfare check, according to Howard County officials.

Once there, investigators found a newborn baby boy wrapped in towels and stuffed in a Ziplock bag under a blanket in a closet with the door shut.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy of the baby within the following months and determined in March 2019 that the cause of death was a homicide, according to authorities.

A report released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated that the baby boy was healthy and alive at birth.

He died from asphyxiation and exposure, according to Howard County officials.

Akers' internet search history revealed many searches on how to terminate a pregnancy, according to police.

"This was truly one of the most difficult cases my office has ever had to prosecute because we had the burden of proving the baby was born alive," Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson said in April 2022. "Thanks to the great work of HCPD detectives, our prosecutors, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and other experts, we were able to prove to a jury that the egregious and unconscionable actions of Ms. Akers ultimately led to the murder of her own child."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Two gunshot victims face drug and weapons charges in Middle River shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives have filed criminal charges against a man and woman who were shot and injured while traveling near a major intersection in Middle River, authorities announced Saturday.Both gunshot victims face charges of possession of drugs that they allegedly intended to distribute and firearm-related charges, police said. Detectives filed the criminal charges against them on Friday, police said.  The 43-year-old man and 42-year-old woman crashed their vehicle into a telephone pole near the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard during the shooting, which happened around 10:15 a.m. on July 26. The male gunshot victim allegedly told police...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
DC News Now

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bond

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bond Friday morning. DC Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community. The judge also said she had "great concern" about Weem's ability to "make decisions rationally." Shanteari Weems faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present for the hearing, said she wept...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Howard County Police
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville man

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville man. Adrian Siwak, 28, is 6’0” tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a slim build, blonde hair, and unspecified clothing. Police say he was last seen in the Parkville area. Anyone with information on Adrian...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting

As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Squeegee kid" among three killed in weekend violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a weekend in Baltimore that for the city began with a familiar sound. “Standing on the bus stop talking to a young lady and the next thing we hear boom, bow, boom, bow, bow as it’s going on I'm hitting the ground," said one witness.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy