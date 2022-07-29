ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Top moments of the New York Rangers 2021-22 playoffs

By Anthony Scultore
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foreverblueshirts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Artemi Panarin scoffs at rumors the Rangers would trade him

Artemi Panarin simply isn’t having any of the rumors that Chris Drury was upset with his performance in the playoffs. In a Russian interview posted on the YouTube channel for Sports-Express, Panarin was asked specifically about that criticism and subsequent trade rumors. “Speculators,” Panarin shot back. “I haven’t heard...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
NHL

Ducks Sign Defenseman Klingberg to One-Year Contract

Defenseman led Dallas blueliners in scoring in seven of his eight NHL seasons. The Ducks have signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 NHL season. Klingberg, 29 (8/14/92), led the Dallas Stars to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, scoring 4-17=21 points in 26...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers scouting department sees more departures

The changes continue for the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury. Some moves have been by his choice, and others appear to have not. In the latest changes, both Kevin Maxwell and Chris Morehouse are leaving the organization per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik

When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Filip Chytil
Person
Alexis Lafrenière
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrew Copp
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy