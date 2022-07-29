Top moments of the New York Rangers 2021-22 playoffs

www.foreverblueshirts.com
Artemi Panarin scoffs at rumors the Rangers would trade him
Artemi Panarin simply isn’t having any of the rumors that Chris Drury was upset with his performance in the playoffs. In a Russian interview posted on the YouTube channel for Sports-Express, Panarin was asked specifically about that criticism and subsequent trade rumors. “Speculators,” Panarin shot back. “I haven’t heard...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafrenière preparing to play RW, plus Adam Sykora staying in Slovakia
Alexis Lafrenière had a solid sophomore season with the New York Rangers by scoring 19 goals and totaling 39 points in 79 games. In the postseason, he showed that his game could find another level as he picked up his physical play. That led to an additional 9 points (2G – 7A) in 20 playoff contests.
New York Knicks Star Sends Out Intriguing Tweet
New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet on Friday.
Ducks Sign Defenseman Klingberg to One-Year Contract
Defenseman led Dallas blueliners in scoring in seven of his eight NHL seasons. The Ducks have signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 NHL season. Klingberg, 29 (8/14/92), led the Dallas Stars to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, scoring 4-17=21 points in 26...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers scouting department sees more departures
The changes continue for the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury. Some moves have been by his choice, and others appear to have not. In the latest changes, both Kevin Maxwell and Chris Morehouse are leaving the organization per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers must give Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov big minutes
The New York Rangers don’t have much choice next season. After letting Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano walk via free agency, they need to give both Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov big minutes at right wing. That doesn’t mean they’ll each get top six minutes or power play time,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Joey Gallo Reflects on Year With Yankees
It's not clear what the future holds for the former Texas outfielder in the Bronx, especially after the Andrew Benintendi trade
The Ideal Spot for Bryan Rust in the Penguins Lineup
How should the Pittsburgh Penguins deploy Bryan Rust?
