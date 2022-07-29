ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

By Jennifer Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the period ending November 1980 -- according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US

To give a bit more context, the average price of a dozen eggs was $1.64 in June 2021 but increased to $2.71 by June 2022. Another example: The average price of one pound of 100% ground roast coffee was $4.61 in June 2021 but skyrocketed to $5.79 in June 2022.

Given these price increases, you may have decided to get creative to lower your grocery bill . Specifically, you may want to find as many ways as possible to get free food.

Thankfully, this might be easier than you think. If you're willing to dedicate a bit of time and effort to the cause, it might literally pay.

Ready to get started? Here's a look at five ways you can get groceries for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lsaz2_0gy0sKIe00

Take Advantage of 'Buy One, Get One' Deals

If you're willing to purchase multiple items, Katie Roberts said you might be able to score free groceries with "buy one, get one" deals.

"Grocery chains like Publix offer a variety of 'buy one, get one free' offers, where you buy one item and get a second of the same item or brand for free," said Roberts, a consumer analyst at shopping comparison site DealNews.com. "Look at the store's ad before grocery shopping to see which items are eligible, and then plan your list around those products to get the best chance at saving."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lze1f_0gy0sKIe00

Join Store Loyalty Programs

"Loyalty programs are an ideal way to save on groceries, and even get some for free," Roberts said. "Members often get access to exclusive discounts, and the programs are typically free to join, too."

For example, she said the Target Circle program has special offers for members, including the ability to get free gift cards.

"For instance, you may be able to get a $5 Target gift card after spending $25 on a certain brand or type of product," she said. "Buy that $25 worth of items now -- make sure you need and will use the items before you buy -- and then you'll have that free $5 gift card to spend later on groceries or whatever you'd like."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBYk7_0gy0sKIe00

Check Out Community Gardens

Usually managed by a local organization or group, a community garden can be a great way to get free food.

"Once you're a member, you'll likely be asked to help with garden tasks like planting, weeding and harvesting," said Samantha Hawrylack, co-founder of personal finance blog How to FIRE . "In exchange, you'll be able to take home a share of the produce."

As an added bonus, your volunteer efforts likely will help you develop a green thumb that could give you the knowledge needed to plant your own garden at home next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169sZS_0gy0sKIe00

Search Online for Freebies and Giveaways

You might not realize it, but there are many websites and online communities dedicated to sharing information about freebies and giveaways -- including those offering free food.

"To find out if there are any currently available in your area," Hawrylack said, "try searching for 'free food' or 'food giveaway' on a search engine like Google or check out websites like 'Freebie Mom' and 'The Free Site.' When searching for giveaways, be sure to read the fine print carefully so you know what's required of you -- if anything -- and how to claim your prize."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rh9eH_0gy0sKIe00

Search Online for Coupons

You might already have one online site you use to find grocery coupons, but Hawrylack said there are a few different options. To start, she recommended visiting the websites of your favorite stores or brands, as many offer coupons that can be printed or used online.

"You can also search for grocery coupons on a search engine like Google, which will bring up a list of websites where you can find coupons to print or use online," she said. "Finally, you can sign up for a coupon service like Coupons.com or Grocery Coupon Network, which will send coupons directly to your inbox."

She advised reading the terms and conditions first, as some many require you to provide personal information, such as your name and email address.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Coupons#Grocery Coupons#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy