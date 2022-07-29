Video released of suspects who stole letter carrier master keys in Miami

wsvn.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Multiple Investigations in SW Miami-Dade After String of Shootings
Police are investigating two shootings that happened within two miles of each other early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two shootings happened about three minutes driving distance from each other, with one of them taking place near Southwest 113th...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after allegedly slamming into NW Miami-Dade home, fleeing
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after, a witness said, he plowed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, backed up and fled the scene, leaving the property in shambles. According to an area resident, the motorist came speeding down a road, and when he...
cw34.com
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint for master keys in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Postal inspectors are on the scene where a letter carrier was robbed of her keys in Miami. Letter carriers carry master keys to residential mail boxes in order to deliver mail. In the wrong hands, thieves can access the mail. On Thursday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered over...
WSVN-TV
Police union asks Broward sheriff to reinstate former deputy acquitted in rough arrest of Delucca Rolle
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A battle appears to be brewing between the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a former deputy who was found not guilty of using excessive force during a 2019 arrest that garnered national headlines. The police union representing Christopher Krickovich, the former BSO deputy...
850wftl.com
Man steals credit card from victim while in line at Tamarac Publix
TAMARAC, FL–The Broward County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who stole a man’s credit card while he was in line at Publix. The Sheriff’s department released a video of the incident that happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. Video shows the...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate after car crashes into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners cleaned up and boarded up a window after a vehicle crashed into the front of their house. Pembroke Pines police were on the scene and said the incident happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street, Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment
A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment. “It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all...
WSVN-TV
FWC investigating personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday. It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured in...
WSVN-TV
Shooting at Ives Estates Park in Northeast Miami-Dade; 2 victims, 1 airlifted
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted after suffering a gunshot wound in Northeast Miami-Dade. Police are calling the incident possible road rage. On Friday, at around 2:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Ives Estates Park. “One person shot and...
Click10.com
Federal agents search for armed men who robbed postal worker in Miami
MIAMI – A female postal worker was held up at gunpoint while delivering mail in the City of Miami. She said she was approached by two men wearing masks. If caught, those men will face federal charges. Neighbors say they saw their postal worker run out, but by then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wflx.com
Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered. Investigators said Bobby Caldwell was last seen leaving his residence, located along the 10600 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, on...
WSVN-TV
Parkland shooter trial continues; jury expected to walk through school
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter is set to continue. Day nine of the trial will be expected to begin at 9 a.m., Monday. Prosecutors anticipate closing their case later this week. Since the trial began victims, police officers and medical examiners...
WSVN-TV
Police search for 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach. According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen along the 1200 block of 17th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 67-year-old man in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man. Conrado Sesma was last seen at the 400 block of NW 118th Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a...
WSVN-TV
FHP trooper uses PIT maneuver to stop driver of stolen vehicle on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car thief on Interstate 95 in Miami, and it was caught on camera. According to investigators, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was in pursuit of the subject traveling southbound on the highway, Thursday afternoon. FHP troopers assisted the deputy,...
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade
Police are responding to a shooting that injured at least one person Friday in northeast Miami-Dade. Officers responded to the 2900 block of NE 16th Avenue and responded to a second scene at a 7-Eleven on Ives Dairy Road. Footage from Chopper 6 showed Miami-Dade Police squad cars surrounding a...
Comments / 0