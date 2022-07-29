ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Video released of suspects who stole letter carrier master keys in Miami

By Franklin White, Sheldon Fox
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wsvn.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Arrested twice in a week but only released once

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint for master keys in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Postal inspectors are on the scene where a letter carrier was robbed of her keys in Miami. Letter carriers carry master keys to residential mail boxes in order to deliver mail. In the wrong hands, thieves can access the mail. On Thursday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered over...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Man steals credit card from victim while in line at Tamarac Publix

TAMARAC, FL–The Broward County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who stole a man’s credit card while he was in line at Publix. The Sheriff’s department released a video of the incident that happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. Video shows the...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate after car crashes into Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners cleaned up and boarded up a window after a vehicle crashed into the front of their house. Pembroke Pines police were on the scene and said the incident happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street, Sunday.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Federal Crime#Violent Crime#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service
WSVN-TV

FWC investigating personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday. It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting at Ives Estates Park in Northeast Miami-Dade; 2 victims, 1 airlifted

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted after suffering a gunshot wound in Northeast Miami-Dade. Police are calling the incident possible road rage. On Friday, at around 2:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Ives Estates Park. “One person shot and...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
wflx.com

Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says

A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered. Investigators said Bobby Caldwell was last seen leaving his residence, located along the 10600 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, on...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach. According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen along the 1200 block of 17th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 67-year-old man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man. Conrado Sesma was last seen at the 400 block of NW 118th Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 1 Injured in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade

Police are responding to a shooting that injured at least one person Friday in northeast Miami-Dade. Officers responded to the 2900 block of NE 16th Avenue and responded to a second scene at a 7-Eleven on Ives Dairy Road. Footage from Chopper 6 showed Miami-Dade Police squad cars surrounding a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy