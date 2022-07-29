Quavo and Takeoff Release New Single Without Offset, Fueling Speculation He's Left Migos

people.com
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
HipHopDX.com
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko Pregnancy: 'Can't Wait To Be A Dad'
Jhené Aiko was spotted with a baby bump for the first time when photos surfaced of her and Big Sean walking around Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (July 3). Later in the day, the Detroit rapper took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the pregnancy and reveal he can’t wait to experience fatherhood.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Shuts Down Rumours His Rolling Loud Set With Quavo & Takeoff Was Cut Short
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Proposes To Bre Tiesi Days After Saying He'd Get Back With Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon is the first to admit that he isn't great at monogamy. He often jokes about the plethora of children he's had with multiple women, recently commending Elon Musk's procreation philosophy. Now, however, it looks like he's ready to try to settle down once more. "I said I would...
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
hotnewhiphop.com
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’
Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
