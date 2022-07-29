Quavo and Takeoff Release New Single Without Offset, Fueling Speculation He's Left Migos

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...

