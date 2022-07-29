Apple blasts Android malware in fierce pushback against iOS sideloading

9to5mac.com
Related
Warning for ALL Android owners – delete these four apps from your phone immediately
FOUR dangerous apps riddled with viruses have been dramatically pulled from the Google Play Store. But it may be too late for the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them on Android phones. The four apps in question have very generic names, including Smart SMS Messages which was downloaded more...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
RELATED PEOPLE
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Urgent Android warning over apps infested with Joker malware – the Google Play downloads you should delete immediately
ANDROID users are being warned about a number of applications that are reportedly infested with the Joker malware. The urgent warnings come from cybersecurity experts who have identified a list of apps from the Google Play store that should be deleted immediately. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo says it has found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
How to block annoying spam messages on Android
Receiving random, unsolicited messages on your phone is not just annoying but can put you at risk of scamming. You could also unknowingly install malware and other viruses onto your device as most of these messages come with links. No mobile phone, regardless its costs and features, can protect you from receiving these messages, but there are steps you can take yourself on your Android device to reduce the number of these messages you receive.
Phone Arena
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these four apps, it's time to hit delete
Remember the good old days when we used to issue an Android malware alert every few months or so? Despite Google's regular assurances to the contrary, it feels like cybersecurity experts and researchers are discovering fresh batches of malicious apps running rampant in the Play Store more and more often, although many of these titles are at least stopped and annihilated before they can rack up worrying numbers of downloads.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to manage your online visibility in WhatsApp
Learn how to manage who can see your online profile information in WhatsApp. These privacy settings help you control your online visibility on the platform.
You're finally getting the Google Play Store and apps you deserve
A new day is coming for your Android apps. Google is implementing new Play Store rules for developers as it attempts to stamp out intrusive ads, impersonators, and VPNService misuse. The big changes will roll out incrementally (opens in new tab) with the first rule going into effect on August...
The Windows Club
Best Browsers for Twitch Streaming
Twitch streaming is a very popular pastime for millions of people around the world. Folks want to fire up the platform and tune into their favorite streamer. When it comes down to the tools used for streaming Twitch videos, any modern web browser will do, but all are not the same in terms of performance. In this post, we will look at some of the best Browsers for Twitch Streaming.
iPad chip list: Here’s what Apple Silicon is in every model
Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPads over the years or what A or M-series is in your current iPad? What about the chip used in the original iPad? Read along for a look at the complete iPad chip list for what comes in every model going back to 2010.
DIY Photography
New YouTube app update lets you convert your long-form videos into shorts on iOS and Android
YouTube has updated its iOS and Android apps with a new feature that lets you convert up to 60 seconds from your existing long-form content YouTube videos into Shorts. The new feature offers all of the usual editing tools you’re used to from the YouTube app including text, timeline editor filters, etc. and will let you bring some of your older content back to the forefront of your feed.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple relying on Sunny Optical for most iPhone 14 main camera lenses
In his latest analysis, Ming-Chi Kuo says Chinese Sunny Optical will be the largest supplier of wide-camera 7P lenses for the iPhone 14 series, exceeding the market consensus that Largan and Genius would have been the most important suppliers for this generation. Sunny Optical is still pretty much a new...
iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay. Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.
9to5Mac
$50 gift card with Apple TV purchase promotion available again at the US Apple Store, also launches in other countries
Last month, Apple launched a rare $50 gift card promo for Apple TV purchases in the United States. It ran from July 1 through July 14. This promotion has now returned, running until August 15. This time, the promotion is also available in other countries. In the UK, customers can...
Comments / 0