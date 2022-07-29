Ex-Hollywood police officer on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect

Ex-Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect 00:28

HOLLYWOOD – A former Hollywood police officer is on trial for allegedly hitting a handcuffed suspect.

Opening statements were Friday morning.

Matthew Barbieri is charged with battery following the 2019 incident.

According to the arrest report, Barbieri and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance.

A suspect was arrested and while in handcuffs, surveillance video from inside the apartment showed Barbieri hitting the man twice.

Barbieri faces up to a year in prison.