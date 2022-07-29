ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Ex-Hollywood police officer on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thUWb_0gy0renH00

Ex-Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect 00:28

HOLLYWOOD – A former Hollywood police officer is on trial for allegedly hitting a handcuffed suspect.

Opening statements were Friday morning.

Matthew Barbieri is charged with battery following the 2019 incident.

According to the arrest report, Barbieri and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance.

A suspect was arrested and while in handcuffs, surveillance video from inside the apartment showed Barbieri hitting the man twice.

Barbieri faces up to a year in prison.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Man Assaults Woman With Machete During Road Rage Incident

A Coral Springs man was arrested for assaulting a woman with a machete during a road-rage incident, causing damage to her car, court records allege. Norman Diaz Jr., 33, of 11504 NW 42nd St., was the front passenger in a white Jeep riding down Northwest 38th Street on July 20 when an unspecified incident involving another vehicle set Diaz off, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
NBC Miami

Police Union Requests Fired BSO Deputy Get His Job Back

Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in 2019. A six-member Broward County jury found Christopher Krickovich not guilty after about three hours of deliberations and now a letter to Broward the International Union of Police Associations is requesting to get his job back, a letter to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prison#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said. Upon arriving on the scene police found a man...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Argument led to a shooting on Miami Beach, man taken to hospital

MIAMI BEACH - A man was taken to hospital after an argument inside a Miami Beach restaurant ended with shots being fired. It happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. Miami Beach police said two men got into an argument at Harold's Shrimp & Chicken off Washington Avenue near 13th Street. It then took a violent turn when one of the men shot the other. Babu Chowdhury, who works nearby, said he got a call from his coworker who heard at least two gunshots. "They heard the sound like two times and they went out, nobody saw anything, then after the police came," he said. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, he's since been released. Police said the gunman got away before anyone was able to get a clear description of him. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

At Least 1 Injured in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade

Police are responding to a shooting that injured at least one person Friday in northeast Miami-Dade. Officers responded to the 2900 block of NE 16th Avenue and responded to a second scene at a 7-Eleven on Ives Dairy Road. Footage from Chopper 6 showed Miami-Dade Police squad cars surrounding a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Deputy In Police Car Hits Man In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward Sheriff’s Deputy struck a man with a police cruiser this morning in Pompano Beach. Both the victim and deputy are receiving medical treatment. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement: OFFICIAL BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATEMENT: (UPDATED 1:26 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”

PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Felony Battery Charge For Boca Raton Woman, Corporate Executive

UPDATE: SHE BIT VICTIM ON BICEP. COURT RECORD: Judge Tells Her Not To Drink. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED 4:50 p.m.) — A Boca Raton woman, whose social media accounts says she serves as a corporate executive of a major company based in Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy