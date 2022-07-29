Ex-Hollywood police officer on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect
HOLLYWOOD – A former Hollywood police officer is on trial for allegedly hitting a handcuffed suspect.
Opening statements were Friday morning.
Matthew Barbieri is charged with battery following the 2019 incident.
According to the arrest report, Barbieri and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance.
A suspect was arrested and while in handcuffs, surveillance video from inside the apartment showed Barbieri hitting the man twice.
Barbieri faces up to a year in prison.
