Tech Rally After Upbeat Alphabet, Microsoft Quarterly Results
The stock market rally continued to show strength this week. This performance comes as many tech companies like apple and amazon are reporting better-than-expected earnings and issuing positive full-year guidance. Tech led the market higher, with the sector gaining more than 10% from its June lows. Michele Schneider, Partner and Director of Trading Research and Education for Marketgauge, breaks down earnings from the top companies and how inflation is impacting the technology sector.
