U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) — arguably the biggest, most closely watched economic measure there is — fell for the second consecutive quarter in 2022, according to the report released Thursday morning by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. After sliding 1.6 percent earlier this year, GDP dropped another 0.9 percent in the second quarter. The culprits? A drop in residential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and federal spending, to name just a few causes, which were somewhat offset by a boost in exports.Conventional wisdom says that this isn't good, and for a long time, most Econ 101 textbooks said that two...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO