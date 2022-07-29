WSJ: Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Challenge Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership
Microsoft is challenging Amazon's cloud control, specifically on U.S. government projects. Amazon dominates the cloud-infrastructure industry, with a 47% share of North America's public-sector market. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Microsoft is rallying other software companies, to press the U.S. government to embrace a multi-cloud approach and more broadly diversify its spending on cloud services. John Freeman, vice president of equity research at CFRA research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0