ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WSJ: Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Challenge Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWiGu_0gy0rS9R00

Microsoft is challenging Amazon's cloud control, specifically on U.S. government projects. Amazon dominates the cloud-infrastructure industry, with a 47% share of North America's public-sector market. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Microsoft is rallying other software companies, to press the U.S. government to embrace a multi-cloud approach and more broadly diversify its spending on cloud services. John Freeman, vice president of equity research at CFRA research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Ford Scales EV Production While Keeping Possible Recession in Mind

Ford reported sales being up about 1.8 percent year to date in its latest earnings. CFO John Lawler joined Cheddar News to break down the report along with info on vehicle demand and electric vehicle production. "We're in much better shape heading into what could be a potential recession," he said. "And of course, understanding the macroeconomic environment is really important for us, and we're out in front of things."
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Report: TikTok Owner ByteDance Pushed Pro-China Messages

Gordon Chang, Asian Affairs Expert and Author, 'The Coming Collapse of China' and 'The Great U.S.-China Tech War', joins Cheddar News to break down controversies surrounding TikTok and ByteDance including reports that ByteDance pushed pro-China messaging on now-defunct app 'TopBuzz' and 'alarming' and 'excessive' TikTok user data collection.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Control#Wsj#Help Challenge Amazon#The Wall Street Journal#Cfra
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split

Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Oracle
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the woman at the centre of the Elon Musk-Sergey Brin saga

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan is at the centre of a reported rift between two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin.Ms Shanahan is the estranged wife of billionaire Google co-founder Mr Brin and had filed for divorce earlier this year. A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed the reason behind the separation was a brief affair between Ms Shanahan and the Tesla chief.WSJ claimed, quoting people familiar with the matter, Ms Shanahan had a brief affair with Mr Musk in December. The association is what led to the couple filing for divorce in January this...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Tech: Elon Musk's new twins

Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother,...
AMAZON
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy