ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

7 ways to troubleshoot if contacts are not showing up on your iPhone

By Dave Johnson
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

iOS 16 is on the way, but not for all iPhones – here’s how to check

The iOS 16 update is set to roll out to the public come this fall. Currently in beta, it comes with a slew of new and exciting features. With the new iOS 16 update, you’ll be able to lock photo albums with Face ID. You can also see Wi-Fi passwords, unsend iMessages, and remove photo backgrounds, among others.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#New Iphone#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios
The Independent

How to use an Android phone to wirelessly charge an iPhone

Android phones and iPhones have both featured wireless charging for some time, but few people know that an Android phone can charge an iPhone.The first wirelessly charging phone was the Nokia Lumia 920 which came out in 2012, utilizing Qi wireless charging which came out four years earlier.But it was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which came out in 2018, that had the ability to charge other wireless devices.Now almost every major Android phone manufacturer – including Samsung, Google, Sony, Huawei – has reverse wireless charging. When you or your friend’s phone has run out of battery and there is...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Check Last Backup on iPhone?

Do you back up your iPhone data to iCloud often but are unsure when and what files you backed up? Luckily, there are various easy ways to check all your backup details on your iPhone. Besides iPhone, you can also check your last backup on Mac or Windows. You can...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android

Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Social networking as we know it is likely on its way out

Social networking, as we’ve come to know it, is probably on the way out. It was once a big draw for all kinds of people, and at the same time an amazing way to harvest personal data that could be used to target ads. But everything is temporary on...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 camera lenses are reportedly cracking — but Apple has a fix

The iPhone 14 looms ever closer on the horizon with just a couple of months left before the expected reveal, which makes news of any production problems particularly concerning. The latest comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed on Twitter that the camera lenses on the iPhone 14 "likely...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone

To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Remove Malware From Your iPhone And iPad

Over the years, iOS devices have been resistant to malicious software, but are they entirely safe? It turns out that even though Apple regularly checks apps submitted by developers and provides security updates, some malware still manages to make its way to the iPhone and iPad. This could be due to a software vulnerability or a new technique adopted by bad actors, but regardless of the method, there is a slight chance that malware can make its way to your device and cause trouble. In such a situation, what can you do to protect your data from malicious software?
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to make a custom iPhone ringtone in iOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If youriPhone's ringtone is hard to make out in public, or you're simply tired of what's available, here's how to personalize your mobile device with a custom ringtone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy