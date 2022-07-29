7 ways to troubleshoot if contacts are not showing up on your iPhone

www.businessinsider.com
Related
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
Nothing Phone 1 is finally on sale, and it's the iPhone 14 for those who can't wait
After months of hype and marketing, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally on sale - this is the first Android phone from a company called - weirdly - Nothing, and it's been a modest hit with reviewers. In our own review, we said it had "been made using more than...
knowtechie.com
iOS 16 is on the way, but not for all iPhones – here’s how to check
The iOS 16 update is set to roll out to the public come this fall. Currently in beta, it comes with a slew of new and exciting features. With the new iOS 16 update, you’ll be able to lock photo albums with Face ID. You can also see Wi-Fi passwords, unsend iMessages, and remove photo backgrounds, among others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to use an Android phone to wirelessly charge an iPhone
Android phones and iPhones have both featured wireless charging for some time, but few people know that an Android phone can charge an iPhone.The first wirelessly charging phone was the Nokia Lumia 920 which came out in 2012, utilizing Qi wireless charging which came out four years earlier.But it was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which came out in 2018, that had the ability to charge other wireless devices.Now almost every major Android phone manufacturer – including Samsung, Google, Sony, Huawei – has reverse wireless charging. When you or your friend’s phone has run out of battery and there is...
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Every iPhone 14 model might get a RAM upgrade – but the Pros could keep their edge
We’ve heard a number of times now that every iPhone 14 model – including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – might have 6GB of RAM, and the latest leak again suggests as much, but this RAM apparently won't all be equal. According to...
iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay. Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After filing countersuit against Twitter, Elon Musk says 'interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower' lately
Elon Musk said Saturday that interactions with most Twitter accounts seem "much lower" lately. Musk and Twitter are caught in an ongoing legal battle after he tried to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on Friday after the social...
iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22
The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
technewstoday.com
How to Check Last Backup on iPhone?
Do you back up your iPhone data to iCloud often but are unsure when and what files you backed up? Luckily, there are various easy ways to check all your backup details on your iPhone. Besides iPhone, you can also check your last backup on Mac or Windows. You can...
Business Insider
The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android
Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
Fast Company
Social networking as we know it is likely on its way out
Social networking, as we’ve come to know it, is probably on the way out. It was once a big draw for all kinds of people, and at the same time an amazing way to harvest personal data that could be used to target ads. But everything is temporary on...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 camera lenses are reportedly cracking — but Apple has a fix
The iPhone 14 looms ever closer on the horizon with just a couple of months left before the expected reveal, which makes news of any production problems particularly concerning. The latest comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed on Twitter that the camera lenses on the iPhone 14 "likely...
PlayStation Backbone One Android Controller: Will There be One?
Here's the latest on whether or not there will be an Android version of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition mobile controller.
Business Insider
How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone
To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
How To Remove Malware From Your iPhone And iPad
Over the years, iOS devices have been resistant to malicious software, but are they entirely safe? It turns out that even though Apple regularly checks apps submitted by developers and provides security updates, some malware still manages to make its way to the iPhone and iPad. This could be due to a software vulnerability or a new technique adopted by bad actors, but regardless of the method, there is a slight chance that malware can make its way to your device and cause trouble. In such a situation, what can you do to protect your data from malicious software?
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Apple Insider
How to make a custom iPhone ringtone in iOS 15
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If youriPhone's ringtone is hard to make out in public, or you're simply tired of what's available, here's how to personalize your mobile device with a custom ringtone.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Comments / 0