FBI raids St. Pete Uhuru House in Russian election interference probe

Florida political group defends its ties with Russia after FBI alleges they teamed up with Kremlin agents in a 'brazen' attempt to interfere with US elections
A Florida political group defended its ties with Russia on Friday after an FBI investigation. The FBI alleged that Kremlin agents worked with the socialist group in an attempt to influence US elections. Prosecutors allege the 'brazen' conspiracy was years in the making and spanned multiple political groups. A Florida...
US offers $10 million reward for information on Russian election interference
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections. The U.S. State Department announced the reward on July 28, saying it seeks information leading...
Feds Say Russian Agent Cozied Up to Three U.S. Political Groups to ‘Sow Discord’
A Russian national infiltrated three U.S. political groups to spread misinformation, interfere with elections, and sow discord for more than seven years, the Department of Justice said Friday. Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, who works for the Kremlin, is accused of using an organization called the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) to turn “U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government,” the feds say. After returning from a fully-paid trip to Russia in 2015, one leader of an unidentified Florida-based group said AGMR was clearly “an instrument of [the] Russian government” but that it didn’t “disturb us,” prosecutors allege. A week later, leaders admitted in emails that it was “more than likely” Russia was using AGMR “to sew [sic] division.” The group appears to be the African People’s Socialist Party, whose location in Florida and trip dates match up with the DOJ’s indictment. The group, which advocates for slavery reparations, has previously advertised events with AGMR. A second group groomed by AGMR appears to be Louis Marinelli’s movement to get California to secede.
What to know about possible Russian ties to St. Petersburg’s Uhurus
Federal agents executed a search warrant Friday at the St. Petersburg headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a 50-year-old African socialist organization, as part of an investigation into Russian interference in local U.S. elections. Here’s what to know. What is the FBI investigating?. According to police and federal agents, Russian...
US announces new sanctions targeting Russian global influence and election interference operations
The Biden administration announced sanctions targeting Russia over its global "malign influence" and election interference operations on Friday.
What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska
Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
A Rare, Multimillion-Dollar Fabergé Egg Was Just Discovered Aboard a Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht
It appears one bad egg was toting another very valuable egg. The US Department of Justice has discovered what is believed to be a Fabergé egg aboard a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s superyacht, according to Bloomberg. US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco told attendees at the Aspen Security Forum...
Vladimir Putin Ally's Aircraft Seized and Handed to Ukrainian Army
67-year-old Victor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Suspected Fabergé egg found on Russian oligarch’s superyacht, US investigators say
What could be a priceless Fabergé egg has been found on board a Russian oligarch’s superyacht seized by US authorities, one of the more curious items unearthed in sanctions-led investigations so far. US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco told the Aspen security forum on Wednesday it was one...
Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
Could Vladimir Putin And Russia Reclaim Alaska From The US?
The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 and later made the territory the 49th state. A new report from a Russian lawmaker suggests Russia could “reclaim” the territory. What Happened: A check for $7.2 million and a Treaty of Cession sealed a deal between Russia and the...
Former high-level Russian official who left Putin's government reportedly hospitalized
Former high-level Russian official Anatoly Chubais is in a European hospital suffering from symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition, according to prominent Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak.
Vladimir Putin's Daughter Promoted to Help With Russia's Crumbling Economy
In April, the U.S. Treasury Department identified Katerina Tikhonova as one of Putin's daughters being sanctioned over the Ukraine war.
Turkey detains Russian ship Ukraine says is full of stolen grain in part of Putin's plan to use starvation as a weapon
The Russian ship Zhibek Zholy carrying 7,000 tons of grain was detained Monday by Turkey. Ukraine wants it arrested, saying the grain onboard was stolen in a geopolitical gambit. Ukraine has accused Putin of blocking food exports and redeploying them to further his war aims. Turkish authorities detained a Russian...
A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime
A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
Putin Regime at 'Beginning of the End': Russia Expert
Economic fallout amid the Ukraine war is weakening Putin's grip on power, said Iver Neumann.
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
Russia's top diplomat says the Kremlin wants to 'get rid of' Zelenskyy in a blunt admission of its devastating war aims
Lavrov said it's Russia's goal to "get rid of" Zelenskyy's government. This shows Russia's goals in Ukraine extend well beyond the eastern Donbas region. Russia has offered a series of shifting justifications for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that it's Moscow's goal...
Russia-Ukraine war: 75,000 Russians killed or injured so far, says US – as it happened
Russia rejects US figures as ‘fake’, with the Kremlin’s official death toll for its forces still standing at just 1,351
