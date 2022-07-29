Balch Springs fire victims get helping hand from local organizations

www.fox4news.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Balch Springs reverend getting help from church family after losing home to grass fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - There were about 40 people who lost everything in Monday's fire in Balch Springs that did $6 million in damages. About a week after the fire, many families are still staying in hotels. One of those families is the Jackson’s. Even with losing everything, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Week After Fire, Balch Springs Families Prepare for Back to School
Families are coping, but it’s been hard, especially for those with kids ready to return to school in just over a week. As her family dug through the rubble of a lifetime of memories, 14-year-old Kayla Quinonez returned home for the first time since the fire. There are painful...
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
5 days after Balch Springs fire, homeowner who lost everything shares powerful message
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Almost every home destroyed in the Balch Springs fire Monday is now empty. Displaced families took what they could and moved in with friends or relatives as they figure out their next steps. But Saturday, Robert Pinero came back home. Not because his house or...
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No Damage
Firefighters managed to contain a grass fire in Glenn Heights.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire in Glenn Heights has burned hundreds of acres and even threatened a lot of news. Fox 4 reports that people in a nearby neighborhood were splashing buckets of water on the flames. Firefighters from several cities managed to respond and get the fire under control.
fox4news.com
Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver
KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
Fort Worth changing mowing procedures after Balch Springs grass fire
The City of Fort Worth is making changes to its mowing procedures after this week’s tragedy in Balch Springs. Amid the ongoing hot, dry conditions, Fort Worth’s Stormwater Field Operations is shutting down its large mowers for the time being.
Carrollton police ask for help identifying young boy found wandering alone
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are working to find the identity of a young boy found wandering alone on Saturday, July 30.Police said the young boy, who they believe is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone in the 2500 block of W. Hebron Parkway near The Springs of Indian Creek apartments.He was unable to tell police his name or where he lives.If you recognize the child, police ask that you call 911.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
Dallas suspect dies after attempted break-ins, charging at homeowner, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation on the death of a man that was allegedly harassing a Dallas neighborhood late Saturday night. The police department said officers responded to a shooting on Quinto Drive at about 11 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the man shot was bothering...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Principal, Teachers Help Students Impacted By Balch Springs Fire
Like many neighborhoods in North Texas, in the middle of the new homes that burned in the Balch Springs fire sits the elementary school: Mackey Elementary. The staff has been hard at work. They were there Monday getting ready for day one. Just blocks away a commercial landscaper was mowing...
dallasexpress.com
Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation
Two Dallas Police Department officers were treated for heat exhaustion last week as the area temperature continued to hover in triple digits, a sign that this summer’s hot spell impacts everyone. Paramedics responded to an incident on Fairmont Street after Dallas PD officers were called to an allegedly unruly...
Glenn Heights Fire Department battling grassfire, evacuating two neighborhoods
The heatwave continues to take its toll as yet another grassfire has caught, this time in Glenn Heights, south of DeSoto. According to NBCDFW, the Glenn Heights Fire Department is evacuating Mesa and Lindale estates.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Cedar Hill woman's home destroyed by fire, her dog dies
Cedar Hill, TX - A Cedar Hill woman and her grandson are okay after her home was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday night. Just before 8 p.m. the woman and her grandson heard a loud booming sound and then they saw the flames in the home on Venus Street near Highway 67 and Parkerville Road.
socialwhirl.com
Personal Stories of Tragedies and Triumphs Shared at the Sold-Out Auxiliary of Nexus Mother’s May Brunch
(Featured photo: Louise Hallam Collins, Brunch Chair; Oliver Collins. Harriet Jeffers and Laura Jeffers, Honorary Chairs.)*. Excitement filled the room as supporters of the Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center gathered at the sold-out Mother’s May Brunch at the Dallas Country Club to celebrate mothers, grandmothers and all the women in our lives. Proceeds support the mission of Nexus Recovery Center and ensure that mothers with substance use disorder can receive needed services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their families.
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
