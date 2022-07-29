ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-year-old woman killed in predawn Coronado car crash

By City News Service
 2 days ago
CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) - A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday in a possible DUI-related car crash near the Hotel Del Coronado, authorities reported.

Patrol officers responding to the single-vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue found the victim, who had been riding in the back seat of a white sedan, gravely injured at about 12:30 a.m., according to the Coronado Police Department.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Paramedics took the 20-year-old man who had been driving the car and a woman, also 20, who had been riding in the front passenger seat, to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities also were not released.

Investigators believe intoxication and speeding may have played roles in the fatal accident, according to police.

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
NBC San Diego

Police Arrest Suspect in Oceanside Hit-and-Run That Killed 68-Year-Old Grandma

An Oceanside man is under arrest for killing a grandmother who was out for her morning walk last month. Sean Richter, 34, was arrested Friday after weeks of canvassing from the neighborhood and family asking for the suspect to turn themselves in. The hit and run happened on June 5,...
