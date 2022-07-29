U.S. Nationals: Kaitlyn Dobler, Jake Mitchell, Erin Gemmell Aiming for First National Titles (Heat Sheets)

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Claire Curzan named USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Athlete of the Year
Claire Curzan of Raleigh, North Carolina, was named 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Athlete of the Year during the July 31 broadcast
All winners, USA Today High School Sports Awards: Cade Klubnik, Kiki Rice among recipients
See all the national award winners from the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, hosted by former NFL tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis.
Williamson Daily News
Logan softball all-stars finish runner-up at tournament of champions
The historic run by the Logan Little League 9-11 softball all-stars came to an end Sunday in Clarksville, Tennessee, as they lost in the final game of the 2022 Tournament of State Champions to Virginia by a score of 8-1. The Lady Wildcats had defeated American Little League out of...
High School Sports Awards: Competition, work ethic fuels Indiana softball dynamo Keagan Rothrock
Keagan Rothrock helped lead Roncalli High School to a second consecutive Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state softball crown.
