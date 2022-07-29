As candidates drop, Wisconsin voters can re-cast a ballot

www.cbs3duluth.com
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
wuwm.com
Within the past week, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski have dropped out of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. Businessman Kevin Nicholson exited the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor a few weeks ago. But absentee ballots were printed more than 45...
Washington Examiner
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
nbc15.com
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met Thursday night to discuss a recent announcement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that a number of activists had fraudulently requested absentee ballots as a way to prove the state’s online election system is vulnerable to fraud. The commission decided to wait...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
wortfm.org
The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
wpr.org
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
drydenwire.com
SPOONER, WI -- Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, was today's guest on DrydenWire Live!. The live-streaming show - hosted by DrydenWire Founder Ben Dryden - began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Friday, July 29, 2022. ICYMI: You can watch the recording on DrydenWire's Facebook page...
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
seehafernews.com
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, did not release the two people's names....
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
cwbradio.com
(AP) A Wisconsin judge says that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found “absolutely no evidence of election fraud,” but did reveal contempt for the state’s open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired. Dane County...
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
WEAU-TV 13
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
