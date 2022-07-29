ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

As candidates drop, Wisconsin voters can re-cast a ballot

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
Washington Examiner

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
nbc15.com

Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
wortfm.org

Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
seehafernews.com

Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton

The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 2 admit to ordering Wisconsin ballots for others

MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, did not release the two people's names....
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
WEAU-TV 13

26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
