Elevator at SeaView Lofts in Newport News failed inspection, city officials say

www.13newsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
This Massive Family Campground in Virginia is a Slice of ParadiseTravel MavenCape Charles, VA
Related
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
Fire breaks out in machinery at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach; no one hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire which broke out late Sunday afternoon in a piece of machinery at a Hampton Roads Sanitation District treatment plant in Virginia Beach won't impact the plants operation or the customers it serves, according to a spokesperson for HRSD. According to the Virginia Beach...
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
13newsnow.com
Inspection happening today for condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
Today, residents will learn whether or not they can finally return home. A hearing is set for Aug. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Chesapeake, Virginia Beach see homicide increase from 2021, 2020
(The Center Square) – As homicides and violent crimes increase in major cities throughout the country, the two most populous cities in Virginia have also been subject to this trend, according to a report published by WalletHub.
4 rescued after vehicle crashes into Little Neck Creek near Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were rescued after their vehicle crashed into Little Neck Creek near the Oceanfront early Monday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. The crash happened at the intersection of Pinewood Road and 32nd Street. Crews responded shortly after midnight and saw several...
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk PD ran a recruitment ad in a NYC Subway car. Here's for how long, and how much it cost
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it had about 230 unfilled positions at the end of July. One of the ways the department is trying to fill those spots is from a recently purchased ad on the New York City Subway. On June 10, the verified account...
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
SeaView Lofts in Newport News still has code issues, building remains condemned
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Almost a month ago, code issues at the SeaView Lofts apartment complex in Newport News forced residents to find a new place to stay. A status hearing Tuesday morning confirmed there are still code issues with the apartment's elevators and fire alarm system. As long as that's the case, the building remains condemned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple mailboxes broken into at Kempsville Lake townhome community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Neighbors in the Kempsville Lake area of Virginia Beach are on high alert. Some homeowners think thieves broke into their mailboxes some time between Thursday and Friday morning. Resident Luis Torres said he's feeling shocked and surprised. "This is a federal crime; this is not...
Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announces new caucus that focuses on diversity, inclusion
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 21, 2022. The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announced on Monday that they will launch a new caucus that is focused on equity and accessibility in the city. The Virginia...
Repairs underway after Ghent fire damages Cox network in Norfolk
According to Cox, the fire caused significant damage to their local facilities and fiber optic network in the area.
Local search crews look across Newport News for mother's body
Search crews were out Friday looking for the body of Newport News Shanitia Eure-Lewis. Eure-Lewis' husband, Adrian Lewis, was charged with her death a few days after she was reported missing.
Weak dog abandoned at Virginia Beach park, authorities seeking owner
Virginia Beach Animal Control is seeking the community's help after a stray dog had to be euthanized after it was found in horrible conditions at a local park.
Judge dismisses former Portsmouth PD chief’s wrongful termination suit against city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A wrongful termination suit brought by former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene has been tossed out by a judge. Earlier this year, a judge in Dinwiddie County sided with the City of Portsmouth and dismissed multiple claims in a suit that demanded Greene be awarded millions of dollars in damages. She […]
Former Virginia teacher pleads guilty to starting fire outside neighbor's house
Forty-two-year-old Ryan Elza, former teacher in Norfolk, has plead guilty to arson and felony destruction of property.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to overturned excavator
NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 5900 Block of Indian Trail Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a technical rescue, the department said. When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned under an excavator half a mile off the roadway, the department said. SFR...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0