Dallas unlocks No. 10 spot among hottest markets for relocating homebuyers

$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supermarket land buy gets everyone all excited and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes an award for a downtown Dallas district, an update on a cricket stadium, and a gratifying decision by an iconic retailer to remain in Dallas. Probably the biggest news of the week was the fact that a supermarket chain bought property. Not just any chain, though, and that's why it set media on fire.
Richest city in North Texas tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Wealthy Dallas neighbor rakes in No. 3 spot among America's richest cities. Frisco...
Dallas earns tragic ranking in list of best and worst ice cream cities
Dallas has never had a tradition of great ice cream, and a national survey proves that to be true. Gird thyself: According to a list of of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Dallas is the ninth-worst city in the U.S. The survey, compiled by real estate...
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. And there are promises of more to come at future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home decor lines under...
Kroger begins grocery delivery across North Texas with new Dallas facility
Dallas has scored another way to get food delivered with the opening of a new delivery service from Kroger. According to a release, the grocery chain has opened a new Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in southeast Dallas at 4221 Telephone Rd. In a statement, Kroger VP and head of e-commerce...
Company settles in Dallas to launch its plant-based protein empire
Dallas is now home to an exciting plant-based enterprise that makes healthy proteins not from animals. Called Better Balance, the company started out in Spain, then Mexico, but its U.S. headquarters are Dallas. Their products can be used just as you would with regular meat type things in recipes such...
Concert review: Garth Brooks plays for real at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Dallas Farmers Market apartment community gets fresh new name & owners
An apartment community by the Dallas Farmers Market has a new owner and a new name: Formerly known as Cortland Good Latimer, it's now called Skyline Farmers' Market, part of its rebranding and acquisition by SPI Advisory, a multifamily private equity firm based in Dallas. Developed in 2016, the newly-named...
Zoom in on Dallas' worst gardening monstrosity with Organic Randy
A Dallas plant guy is sharing some of his infinite knowledge on top-priority garden matters, via a special 3-part series that anyone can watch via zoom. Randy Johnson, aka "Organic Randy," a well-known native plant expert who specializes in organic gardening, will host three presentations, beginning with one on lawns that's an absolute must-see.
New live-work-play development has plans to brighten up Plano
Since the early 2000s, Plano’s Market Square Mall has been standing empty at U.S. 75 and Spring Creek Parkway. But now the original shopping mall site is getting a major makeover with the arrival of Assembly Park, a swanky mixed-use development from Triten Real Estate Partners. The live-work-play properties...
Wealthy Dallas neighbor rakes in No. 3 spot among America's richest cities
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S. In last year’s HomeSnacks study, Frisco held the No. 4 spot.
Classy steakhouse to open in Plano with seafood and fancy cocktails
While Dallas-Fort Worth overall is swimming in steakhouses, the city of Plano doesn't actually have that many of its own. Here to the rescue comes Eddie V's, known for steaks, seafood, and theatrical cocktails, opening a location at 5300 State Highway 121, at the corner of Preston Road, with its trademark fine dining, glamour, vibrant atmosphere, and live music.
CultureMap Dallas
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
Infamous sailboat built by shady Dallas contractor is on the auction block
One of Dallas' most famous boats is on the auction block: Named the Whitmar, it's a sailboat belonging to Dallas contractor James Allen "Jim" Benge, and it's being auctioned off in a bankruptcy settlement, with bidding beginning on July 28. Benge is a contractor who has been sued by at...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Iconic downtown Dallas building will transform offices into residences
An iconic downtown high-rise is planning to transform some of its office space into apartments: Santander Tower, the building at 1601 Elm St. that was previously known as Thanksgiving Tower, is going to be remodeled into apartments. According to a release, building owner Woods Capital has hired Adolfson & Peterson...
Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference
One day before his sold-out show on July 30 at AT&T Stadium, country megastar Garth Brooks was doing what Garth Brooks always does the day before a show: meeting up with the media. Casually dressed in blue jeans and a sweatshirt, Brooks hosted a press conference with about 20 reporters...
Piada Italian Street Food to hit prominent Lakewood Dallas intersection
Buzzy Italian street food is coming to a happening intersection in Dallas: Piada Italian Street Food, a growing chain from Ohio that serves a unique wrap-type sandwich, is opening a location at 6333 E. Mockingbird Ln., in the Tom Thumb shopping center at the intersection of Abrams Road. It'll go...
2 Dallas-area apartment buildings open with extra love for the dogs
A new residential option in Dallas-Fort Worth is strictly for the dogs: Called Fidus Pet Concierge Communities, it's a garden-style apartment community with amenities specifically designed to meet the needs of dog owners. Fidus acquires existing low-density, garden-style apartment communities of 300-600 units, and renovates the property with features and...
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend around Dallas is dominated by huge events, with the occasional smaller one for balance. Among the larger ones are a trio of big-name concerts, including a country music superstar, a national tour of a Broadway musical, a concert featuring a favorite Disney film, a well-known comedian, fighting in the octagon, and YouTubers showing off some great tricks.
