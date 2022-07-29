Dwight Howard may have wild career change after Lakers don’t re-sign him

lakeshowlife.com
Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was not happy with a recent experience he had with American Airlines. Shumpert, who won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, claimed that he would be sent to jail if the same inconvenience happened again. It’s unclear exactly what caused Shumpert to become so frustrated with the airline.
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This Former Superstar?
Dwight Howard is still a free agent, and I think that he could be a good signing for the Golden State Warriors. Howard has spent the last three seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Report: LeBron James would only leave Lakers under 1 circumstance
LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season, which has led to questions about his future with the organization. Would the team consider trading LeBron? Would James consider leaving the team?. According to one reporter, there is only one circumstance under which James...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
NBA legend Bill Russell passes away: NBA world in mourning
The NBA world lost a legend, as Bill Russell passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Bill Russell, the legendary player and coach for the Boston Celtics, passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell is known for being one of more prolific winners in...
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
Yardbarker
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Charles Barkley turns down offer from Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour after flirting with defection from TNT and admits he owes 'every single thing in my life' to the network and basketball
Charles Barkley has committed to covering basketball, opting to keep golf as a hobby and not his main profession. The Basketball Hall of Famer and 'Inside the NBA' analyst has rejected an offer to join LIV Golf as a commentator, Barkley told the New York Post. Barkley will stay at...
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Calls Out James Harden For Taking A Pay Cut: "Don't Take No Pay Cut To Win. That Ain't Your Job. That Is Not Your Job To Take A Pay Cut To Win."
James Harden's career post his stint with the Houston Rockets has gone far from ideal. During his time with the Rockets, Harden might not have won an NBA Championship, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the league. Since leaving the Rockets, Harden is yet to win...
Yardbarker
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
Mikal Bridges Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday
On Friday, Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges sent out a tweet with just one word. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBC Sports
Report: LeBron James “extremely happy in Los Angeles” not looking to leave
From the day he signed there, LeBron James has been clear he didn’t plan to leave the Lakers, except maybe to play a season with his son, Bronny. This was where he intended not only to finish his career but build his post-NBA life (his production company is based in Los Angeles).
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star […] The post WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
