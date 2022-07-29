ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Habitat For Humanity seeking volunteers in Wabash Valley

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local non-profit has seen an increased need for volunteers.

Wabash Valley Habitat For Humanity offers many services to the community. The organization builds homes for people in need, and also works to repair and rehab homes.

It also operates the “ReStore” where they repair donated items for re-sale at an affordable price.

But all of these efforts wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

Jim Edwards, the new Executive Director of the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity talked about the importance of volunteering.

“Obviously with volunteers, you can’t expect a volunteer to work 8 hours a day, every day, until we complete a project. So you need as many volunteers as possible.”

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity at 812-235-5914.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to give back and volunteer,” said Edwards. “It’s a good feeling to help other people and that’s how I started in my non-profit career is by volunteering, so I’m a strong believer that volunteers make a difference in this world.”

