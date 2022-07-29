Linda McMahon Dodges Questions About Vince Retirement And Allegations

www.wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation
New federal inquiries into the hush money allegations hastened Vince McMahon’s exit from the WWE, the Wall Street Journal reported today. According to the report, federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are both looking into the hush money payments made to resolve sexual misconduct claims. WWE hinted at investigations earlier today in their SEC filing, but they avoided to name a specific entity. In relation to the hush money payments, WWE claimed that they had received “regulatory, investigative, and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas, or demands.”
Linda McMahon Comments On Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE
WWE has gone through some major changes in recent weeks and last week Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE. The wrestling world is still processing the announcement as various people from the industry are commenting on Vince’s exit. Linda McMahon was asked about Vince’s retirement during...
More Stories About Allegations Against Vince McMahon Are Coming
Vince McMahon has been ruling over the world of pro wrestling since the 1980s. McMahon ruthlessly crushed competition, and WWE emerged as the biggest pro wrestling promotion following the demise of WCW. That being said, the Chairman is now in a very tough spot. McMahon recently found himself in hot...
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
Ric Flair Reacts To Vince McMahon's Retirement
The world of professional wrestling was rocked last week when longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement in the midst of a controversy stemming from accusations of workplace misconduct and hush money payouts. Responding to McMahon's departure from the WWE, 2x Hall of Fame member Ric Flair spoke with respect about his former boss.
Live Coverage: ‘Saraya: Turning The Page’ From Starrcast V
Welcome to our WrestlingINC live coverage of the “Saraya: Turning the Page” panel from Starrcast V! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
WWE: More Information on the Vince McMahon Allegations Is On The Way
The WWE Board of Directors' investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct with various former employees has been ongoing since April and following The Wall Street Journal's initial report in June more mainstream media outlets have been providing their coverage on the situation. According to PWInsider, HBO's Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel has started contacting people (particularly former WWE female employees) about a piece regarding the investigation.
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
Details On How Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Will Work as WWE Co-CEOs
Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are co-CEOs of WWE following Vince McMahon’s exit, and a new report has details on how they’ll handle the duties of the job. As you surely know, Stephanie and Khan are co-leading the company following Vince McMahon’s retirement from his positions as Chairman and CEO. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on how the CEO responsibilities will be divided between them.
Catch Them Later? Vince McMahon’s Departure Shook Up Edge And Beth Phoenix Plans
Cancel that. We are less than a month removed from Vince McMahon leaving WWE and being officially gone from the company that he built into an empire. While that makes a huge difference on the business side of things, it is also going to make a huge difference in the television aspect. That seems to be the case when it comes to the status of some legendary names.
Kurt Angle Texted Vince McMahon After His Retirement, Says He’s An ‘Excellent Individual’
In an interview with Bleacher Report (via Fightful), Kurt Angle said that he texted Vince McMahon last week after he announced that he was retiring from WWE. He spoke about how close the two of them are and what he thinks of McMahon personally. He said: “I text him five...
Trump's Past Comments About Saudi Arabia Resurface After Defending Golf Tour
Families of 9/11 victims have criticized Donald Trump for agreeing to hold a Saudi-funded event at one of his golf clubs.
CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him
In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), CJ Perry (formerly Lana in WWE) gave her thoughts on the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon, noting that she never had any issues with him. McMahon has not only been accused of paying to cover up affairs, but a later report had claims of sexual harassment and coercion. Here are highlights:
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
Bobby Lashley Comments On New WWE Management After McMahon Retirement
Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon announced his resignation from his WWE duties on July 22, stepping away from the company he spent 40+ years building into an empire amidst an investigation into a series of hush money payments McMahon allegedly made to former female employees. Though his retirement comes at a questionable given these reports, the wrestling world has largely paid their respects to the 76-year-old, and reigning WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley joined that list when he spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman during an interview ahead of this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam event.
Would Maria Kanellis Return To WWE With Vince McMahon Gone?
Maria Kanellis has been very outspoken about wanting to see change take place in WWE following her two stints with the company, but would she consider a return now that Vince McMahon has retired?. McMahon announced that he would be stepping away from all responsibilities in the wake of Wall...
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
Cody Rhodes Calls Former WWE Star ‘One Of The Cheapest People’
In the world of “in-game exclusives,” NFTs, and other frivolous baubles of nerd culture, the action figure is still king. And in the world of professional wrestling, no professional wrestler is more associated with action figures than the host of the “Major Wrestling Figures” podcast, Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder.
Renee Paquette Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations And WWE Changes
Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) recently appeared at the Starrcast V event over SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN. There she was interviewed by different media outlets, including Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. who caught up with Paquette and asked her about Vince McMahon, her take on his recent retirement, and if she was surprised.
