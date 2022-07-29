GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say

www.wsfa.com
Related
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
Good times turn bad in fatal weekend shooting
It was good times turned bad, in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Dept. says, a fight at the Good Times Event Venue on Liberty Lane led to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
South Carolina officer, suspect exchange gunfire in apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities have taken a man originally described as a suspicious person into custody after he allegedly opened fire on a South Carolina police officer on Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shaw Street in Greenville - the Stratham Place...
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating
WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
Victim stabbed in face at Spartanburg convenience store
One person was stabbed in the face Friday afternoon at a convenience store in Spartanburg.
The Post and Courier
Greenville's homeless 'uniquely vulnerable' to brutal assaults
For months, a group of men waged a campaign of terror against members of Greenville’s homeless community, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. They are accused of filming and cheering each other on as the assaults unfolded, gun-wielding men brutalizing vulnerable people for sport. Investigators have identified...
Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
OSHA investigating workplace death
SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
Upstate man arrested for his role in failed prison escape plot
An Upstate man has been arrested after police say he tried to help a prisoner escape. The South Carolina Dept. Of Corrections says, 36 year old Brandon Jameson Lee of Inman is facing charges after impersonating a federal officer.
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday. Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired. According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found...
FOX Carolina
Man dead after shooting Saturday morning
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
Comments / 0