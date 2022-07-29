Sunday Journal – Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Flooding Study

capecoddaily.com
Related
capecoddaily.com
Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas
VINEYARD HAVEN – A Center for Coastal Studies mapping project was recently completed and revealed low-lying roads throughout Martha’s Vineyard that are vulnerable to flooding. Coastal geologist and director of the Center’s seafloor mapping program Mark Borrelli recently completed work on the Storm Tide Pathways project. The coastal sea level rise study identified over […] The post Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have prompted Harwich to limit hand watering […] The post Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health
CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which […] The post Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0