Chatham Co. police discusses challenges to policing gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO