Chatham Co. police discusses challenges to policing gun violence

Savannah police: 1 man shot, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left one man hurt. According to SPD, the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday on the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. They said a man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for...
Police investigating shooting on Savannah's westside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street in Savannah. Officers say an adult male was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Savannah officer reprimanded month before fatal shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New information about a Savannah police officer involved in a fatal shooting in June. Documents WJCL obtained show Officer Ernest Ferguson got a four page letter of reprimand from the department after he failed to turn on his body-worn camera on three different occasions. “I’m not...
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of scam calls to residents in the area. According to BSCO, a Beaufort County resident reported that she and a coworker received a phone call from a “Captain with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office” who discussed, at length, a […]
Deputies charge suspect for murder in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a murder suspect Friday afternoon in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested John Morris, 19, around 2 p.m. for the murder of Dolan Blanchard. Morris was arrested at his home in Statesboro and then booked into the Bulloch County Jail. Deputies found Blanchard lying in […]
First responders in Beaufort Co. receive active shooter training
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – Law enforcement agencies in Beaufort County participated in an active shooter training course. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort first responders participated in ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) over several weeks in July. The course provides research-based active shooter response training and pushes for communication between law enforcement, […]
SPD searching for missing mother and daughter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St.
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office warns of new law enforcement impersonation scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities have issued a warning after a new scam appears to be targeting some residents. On Wednesday, authorities said a woman reported that she and her coworker received a phone call. She said the caller claimed to be a “captain with the...
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
GBI Arrests and Charges Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge with Terroristic Threats
Glennville, GA (July 26, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson, age 70, and charged him with one count of Terroristic Threats and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer. On June 22, 2022, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro,...
$50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Chatham County
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to find the persons responsible for robbing a postal carrier in Garden City. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the postal carrier was robbed July 18 around 3 p.m. at Chatham County...
Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
1 injured in late night Friday shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the […]
Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
Downed airplane found in Jasper County; pilot taken to hospital
An airplane that went missing on radar in Savannah was found to have crashed in a wooded area near Ridgeland on Saturday, Jasper County Fire-Rescue said. First responders found the pilot after the crash site was found off Bailey Mill Road. The pilot was taken to a local trauma center and their condition was unknown Saturday evening, spokesperson Lt. Garrett Lucas said.
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
Police in Chatham County investigating deadly overnight shooting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Chatham County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. Officers were called to the 7600 block of Skidaway Road around 11:47 p.m. Tuesday night. An adult male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details are not yet available. If you have...
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
Statesboro Police Seeking Help Locating Man with Multiple Warrants, Most Involving Theft
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Ryan Patrick Leonard. Leonard currently has multiple active arrest warrants involving theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, loitering/prowling, and obstruction. According to SPD, he seems to have an interest in businesses that have property located...
