Mon Health Preston Memorial honors employees

ELKINS — A bald eagle that was nursed back to health after being injured was released back into the wild Thursday afternoon at the Elks Country Club Golf Course. A host of people gathered next to the clubhouse at the course to watch the eagle fly Thursday after being rehabilitated for the past five weeks by raptor specialist Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown.

ELKINS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO