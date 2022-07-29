ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dream guard AD Durr (hip surgery) to miss rest of season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Af6d_0gy0ojkB00

Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the season in preparation for hip surgery, the team announced Friday.

Durr, 25, averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games this season with Atlanta (12-17). The Dream acquired Durr from the New York Liberty on June 8 in exchange for forward Megan Walker and the rights to Spain’s Raquel Carrera.

Durr averaged 9.7 points in 18 games (15 starts) as a rookie for New York in 2019 but contracted a severe case of COVID-19 and missed the past two seasons while battling long-haul COVID-19. This season, Durr averaged 1.4 points while appearing in 10 games with the Liberty.

New York selected Durr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Louisville.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury

The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Louisville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ESPN

WNBA Power Rankings: Aces reclaim No. 1, Lynx climb and a look at Briann January's legacy

Coaches will tell players the importance of never giving up on a play as long as there are sports. But there's nothing like seeing it to believe it. Seattle Storm guard Briann January, who will retire at the end of the 2022 WNBA season after 14 years in the league, embodies that kind of hustle. As we release our penultimate WNBA Power Rankings this week, we also pay tribute to January. The 5-foot-8 guard made many such plays, but one stands out as the biggest of her career.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Walker
Person
Brittney Griner
Yardbarker

Sky, minus Candace Parker, push past Liberty

No Candace Parker. No problem. Kahleah Copper stepped up and fueled a balanced attack for Chicago in the absence of the two-time MVP, recording a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Sky to an 89-81 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Friday. Parker missed...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Surgery#Atlanta Dream#The New York Liberty#Field Level Media#Wings Storm Visit Mystics#Russian
ESPN

Dream's Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery

ATLANTA --  Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery. The team announced Friday it was shutting down Durr, who averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with their hometown team. Durr recorded three 20-point games...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
WNBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy