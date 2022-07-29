Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Expansion Project

capecoddaily.com
More than 20 sharks spotted in water off Cape Cod over the weekend
ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark activity off Cape Cod exploded over the weekend with more than 20 reported sightings. There were six great white shark sightings reported on Saturday and 17 sightings on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Tagged sharks named Ken, Luke, and...
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have prompted Harwich to limit hand watering […] The post Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health
CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which […] The post Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod
HYANNIS – After months of rehabilitation at a New England Aquarium facility, a sea turtle was recently released into waters off Cape Cod. The 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, named Adobo, returned to the ocean on Wednesday, July 27 after he returned to full health at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. An […] The post Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
capecoddaily.com
Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas
VINEYARD HAVEN – A Center for Coastal Studies mapping project was recently completed and revealed low-lying roads throughout Martha’s Vineyard that are vulnerable to flooding. Coastal geologist and director of the Center’s seafloor mapping program Mark Borrelli recently completed work on the Storm Tide Pathways project. The coastal sea level rise study identified over […] The post Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas appeared first on CapeCod.com.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cape Cod 2022
One of the most cherished beauty spots in the US, Cape Cod – a hook-shaped peninsula in Massachusetts – has a quaint upscale charm all of its own. Filled with gorgeous sandy beaches, sparkling ocean waves, easy-on-the-eye villages, and lighthouses, visitors and vacationers can’t get enough of this place, especially during the summer.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
The 20 Top Restaurants to Cure Your Hangover in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Okay, we have all been there. The pounding headache, the nauseous stomachache, the shakes and the crying (okay, crying can be private). We have all had the hangover that will not seem to go away. Maybe that happens every Saturday...maybe that happens once a year. For some of us, a...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)
Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Boston Globe
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
capeandislands.org
300+ Hyannis apartments take a step toward Cape Cod Commission agreement
A 312-unit apartment complex proposed for the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis won a key victory Thursday. A Cape Cod Commission subcommittee determined that the Emblem Hyannis apartments would be consistent with relevant goals of the Regional Policy Plan, except with regard to wetlands. The group voted 5-0...
WCVB
Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million
BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
Gov. Charlie Baker officiates wedding of PR leader George Regan on Cape Cod
OSTERVILLE, Mass. — Public relations specialist George Regan married Elizabeth Akeley in a Cape Cod wedding that drew a number of prominent guests – including the governor himself. Gov. Charlie Baker officiated the ceremony, which featured a reading delivered by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The guest...
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
