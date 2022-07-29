ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Expansion Project

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering

HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have prompted Harwich to limit hand watering […] The post Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health

CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which […] The post Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHARITIES
Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod

HYANNIS – After months of rehabilitation at a New England Aquarium facility, a sea turtle was recently released into waters off Cape Cod. The 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, named Adobo, returned to the ocean on Wednesday, July 27 after he returned to full health at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. An […] The post Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
QUINCY, MA
Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas

VINEYARD HAVEN – A Center for Coastal Studies mapping project was recently completed and revealed low-lying roads throughout Martha’s Vineyard that are vulnerable to flooding. Coastal geologist and director of the Center’s seafloor mapping program Mark Borrelli recently completed work on the Storm Tide Pathways project. The coastal sea level rise study identified over […] The post Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ENVIRONMENT
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cape Cod 2022

One of the most cherished beauty spots in the US, Cape Cod – a hook-shaped peninsula in Massachusetts – has a quaint upscale charm all of its own. Filled with gorgeous sandy beaches, sparkling ocean waves, easy-on-the-eye villages, and lighthouses, visitors and vacationers can’t get enough of this place, especially during the summer.
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
Travel
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
300+ Hyannis apartments take a step toward Cape Cod Commission agreement

A 312-unit apartment complex proposed for the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis won a key victory Thursday. A Cape Cod Commission subcommittee determined that the Emblem Hyannis apartments would be consistent with relevant goals of the Regional Policy Plan, except with regard to wetlands. The group voted 5-0...
REAL ESTATE
Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million

BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
DES PLAINES, IL
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.

