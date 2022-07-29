ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Cody Clobbers Casper, Claim 7th State Title in Last 9 Years

By Cole Havens
mybighornbasin.com
 2 days ago
mybighornbasin.com

mybighornbasin.com

Cody Cubs Open Regional Tournament Play Friday vs. Idaho

The Cody Cubs are off to Vernal Utah for the Northwest Class "A" Regional Tournament, August 5th through the 9th. Cody will be one of two Wyoming teams, along with Casper, that will take part in the Northwest Regional. They will be joined by other teams from Alaska,...
greybullstandard.com

Local bronc rider places at NHSFR

Jake Schlattmann made the most of his second National High School Finals Rodeo appearance, placing seventh in saddle bronc at the national competition held last week in Gillette. The Greybull High School senior to be and son of Dean and Sara Schlattmann improved on his finish from 2021, when he...
GREYBULL, WY
103.7 The Hawk

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
greybullstandard.com

Scam turned into blessing for O'Hara

About 18 months ago, Pat O'Hara, who lives north of Greybull on the Wyo-Ben road, needed new siding on her home. She contacted a siding company in Powell and gave them a down payment of $5,000. They came out, tore off the old siding, walked away and never went back. It is unknown who built the house, but there was no plywood under the siding – just insulation. No way could O'Hara survive a winter in a home like that.
GREYBULL, WY
Cody, WY
Sports
greybullstandard.com

Shell Fire gets an assist - from NY firefighters

Readers of the Standard may recall the story of Vinny Alexio, the retired New York City firefighter who spent the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks hunting for deer in the Greybull area with his friend Travis Marshall. Alexio ended up getting a deer and left town a happy...
SHELL, WY

