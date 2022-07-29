Cody Clobbers Casper, Claim 7th State Title in Last 9 Years

About 18 months ago, Pat O’Hara, who lives north of Greybull on the Wyo-Ben road, needed new siding on her home. She contacted a siding company in Powell and gave them a down payment of $5,000. They came out, tore off the old siding, walked away and never went back. It is unknown who built the house, but there was no plywood under the siding – just insulation. No way could O‘Hara survive a winter in a home like that.

GREYBULL, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO