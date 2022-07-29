Cody Clobbers Casper, Claim 7th State Title in Last 9 Years

mybighornbasin.com
Cody Cubs Open Regional Tournament Play Friday vs. Idaho
The Cody Cubs are off to Vernal Utah for the Northwest Class “A” Regional Tournament, August 5th through the 9th. Cody will be one of two Wyoming teams, along with Casper, that will take part in the Northwest Regional. They will be joined by other teams from Alaska,...
Local bronc rider places at NHSFR
Jake Schlattmann made the most of his second National High School Finals Rodeo appearance, placing seventh in saddle bronc at the national competition held last week in Gillette. The Greybull High School senior to be and son of Dean and Sara Schlattmann improved on his finish from 2021, when he...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Scam turned into blessing for O’Hara
About 18 months ago, Pat O’Hara, who lives north of Greybull on the Wyo-Ben road, needed new siding on her home. She contacted a siding company in Powell and gave them a down payment of $5,000. They came out, tore off the old siding, walked away and never went back. It is unknown who built the house, but there was no plywood under the siding – just insulation. No way could O‘Hara survive a winter in a home like that.
Shell Fire gets an assist - from NY firefighters
Readers of the Standard may recall the story of Vinny Alexio, the retired New York City firefighter who spent the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks hunting for deer in the Greybull area with his friend Travis Marshall. Alexio ended up getting a deer and left town a happy...
