Lamar County man accused of assaulting a senior citizen

Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community. Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking...
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
22-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday night six miles west of Coker left a 22-year-old man dead. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Josh Plowman, of Buhl was injured when his Chevrolet collided head-on with a GMC Sierra. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County 140. Plowman was not […]
Sulligent man arrested for weekend assault
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A Sulligent man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for allegedly assaulting an elderly man several days earlier. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said officers arrested Richard Lewis, 42, of Sulligent, for felony elder abuse, assault and reckless endangerment. The incident happened Saturday morning, July 23...
Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle
On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
1 dead after lawn mower collides with car
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A person driving a lawn mower was killed in collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Clanton. According to Clanton Police, the subject was attempting to cross 7th Street North in the area of 3500 block around 1:54 p.m. The subject failed to yield when a vehicle came crossing the street […]
Agents intercept meth shipment in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- On Wednesday, officers with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office helped state narcotics agents intercept a U-P-S package containing illegal drugs. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the package contained 8.1 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Hawkins says he expects to announce an arrest soon. The investigation is being...
Man found injured in overturned car, dies at hospital
Police are investigating an early Friday morning death in East Columbus that is being investigated as a homicide. Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a reported automobile accident on Shannon Avenue near Lehmberg Road. When first responders arrived, they found the overturned vehicle’s driver trapped, a police department press release said.
BREAKING: New development in Columbus homicide case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are new developments in a Friday Homicide investigation in Columbus. Investigators now believe 55 year- old Willie Jennings was stabbed, not shot as earlier reported. The investigation into Jennings death began as an accident investigation after reports of a vehicle crash on Shannon Drive...
Columbus police investigate possible homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...
Columbus police cameras capture shooting at Sim Scott Park
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police cameras capture another shooting near a busy park. Officers were called to Sim Scott Park about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the gunfire. Investigators believe the unidentified gunman shot at someone inside of a vehicle. No arrest has been made.
Early morning car crash turns into homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning car crash turns into a homicide investigation in east Columbus. The vehicle crashed on Shannon Avenue, just off Lehmberg Road, at about 5:45 AM. It appears the driver hit a parked car and flipped over. When emergency responders got 55-year-old Willie Jennings...
Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting, where over a dozen shots were fired into a home. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue North, at about 3 AM this morning. Investigators say 15 casings were recovered and five bullets hit a...
Accident slowed traffic Friday morning at downtown intersection
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident slows traffic this morning in downtown Columbus. A tree service truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Main and 4th Streets. People inside the SUV did have non-life-threatening injuries. Columbus police are investigating the crash.
Murder in the first degree
HAMILTON —Hamilton resident James Ray McCracken was arrested on suspected murder in the first degree charges this weekend on Saturday, July 23, in Hamilton. The Hamilton Police Department, along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, made the arrest on the day of the incident. McCracken, 77, born in...
