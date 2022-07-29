Lights out on Saturday for stellar stargazing

While many may think of the rodeo competitions when they hear Cheyenne Frontier Days is returning, the annual event also serves as a great opportunity to immerse yourself in old Western culture. Frontier Days is the home to the world's largest collection of refurbished and usable carriages, and they are brought out annually to reunite Cheyenne with its roots. While Frontier Days officially kicks off on July 22, the unofficial start to the events was on Sunday afternoon as dozens gathered for the annual chuckwagon meal. RELATED: 'It's an event unlike any other': Competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a tradition for one family "Our...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO