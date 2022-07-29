ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lights out on Saturday for stellar stargazing

By Buckrail @ Caroline
buckrail.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
buckrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights off Wolf Pack Gunning for Elk Kill

In Yellowstone National Park, a grizzly bear proved that even a pack of hungry wolves can’t steer it away from its kill. At first glance, it would appear that the bear had no shot against the dozen wolves quickly closing in. While certainly powerful, it seems that the grizzly bear can’t possibly ward off all of its opponents and also protect its kill. But that’s exactly what happened in the snowy landscape of the national park.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Insanely Long Line Of Pronghorn Halts Traffic On Wyoming Road

This ain’t your everyday occurrence. I get fired up when I see a singular deer or moose, but literally thousands of pronghorn at once?!. It is typical for different species to herd up, especially during winter months. Pronghorn are no different, they love a good herd throughout that time. Herds are known to get quite large, with upwards of a thousand individuals together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Pollution#Stargazing#Lights Out#Grand Teton National Park#Wyoming Stargazers#Perseids
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Chuckwagon meals bring unofficial start to Cheyenne Frontier Days

While many may think of the rodeo competitions when they hear Cheyenne Frontier Days is returning, the annual event also serves as a great opportunity to immerse yourself in old Western culture. Frontier Days is the home to the world's largest collection of refurbished and usable carriages, and they are brought out annually to reunite Cheyenne with its roots. While Frontier Days officially kicks off on July 22, the unofficial start to the events was on Sunday afternoon as dozens gathered for the annual chuckwagon meal. RELATED: 'It's an event unlike any other': Competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a tradition for one family "Our...
CHEYENNE, WY
Outsider.com

Social Media Unleashes on Yellowstone Tourists Filmed Getting Within Inches of Massive Elk

At this point, it’s hard to have sympathy for these Yellowstone tourists that insist on ignoring all park signs (and common sense) and approaching wild animals anyway. There are hundreds of examples online of what not to do around Yellowstone’s mammals, like bison, pronghorns, bears and elk. Each one starts the same. Someone with a phone decides they need to risk their safety and the animals’ for a photo and promptly find out that these creatures prefer some personal space – at least 25 feet of personal space.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Montanan

‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness

The debate over how and where to protect wilderness is as old as the hills but as the saying goes, “they ain’t making it anymore.” The word wilderness has its roots in old English as “wildēornes” which translates to “places inhabited by wild animals.”  The old trope about “backcountry” designation as a replacement for wilderness […] The post ‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy