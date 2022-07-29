Knights of Columbus need help to pack meals

www.wvnews.com
Bald eagle nursed back to health released in Elkins, West Virginia
ELKINS — A bald eagle that was nursed back to health after being injured was released back into the wild Thursday afternoon at the Elks Country Club Golf Course. A host of people gathered next to the clubhouse at the course to watch the eagle fly Thursday after being rehabilitated for the past five weeks by raptor specialist Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown.
Kiwanis of Clarksburg presents 24 backpacks to Clarksburg, West Virginia, library for upcoming event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday morning, members of Kiwanis of Clarksburg went to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to present Eric Lynn Perry (children’s librarian) with 24 backpacks for the upcoming Back to School Bash. The library will give away free backpacks and school supplies for the...
Allegany County marks successful summer camp
ECKHART, Md. (WV News) - Allegany County Public Schools concluded a successful six-week secondary summer camp for students with disabilities on Thursday, July 28, culminating in an outdoor carnival celebration. Student attendance throughout the duration of the program was high, as participants were excited to take part in hands-on activities...
Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In preparations for the fall 2022 semester, Fairmont State University faculty and staff gathered in the school's Falcon Center on Monday morning for the university's opening ceremonies, led by Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips. Over breakfast, Phillips welcomed everyone back to campus as they...
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
Local briefs
CARPENDALE, W.Va. (WV News) — The August meeting of the Carpendale mayor and council has been cancelled. KEYSER — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be in Keyser this month to meet with residents to discuss any consumer-related issues.
Doryian Dewayne Williams
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit…
'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Missouri is known as the Show-Me State but West Virginia is home to the Show-Me football program in college football. On Monday, Neal Brown gathers his fourth football team around him to begin official practices for a season that begins one month to the day before playing what certainly is the most important game of his career.
