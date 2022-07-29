Our Town Clinton: Baum Chevrolet Buick

www.wcia.com
Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event
July 31, 2022- Soy City Tuner Club hosted its second Cars for a Cause event at the Northgate Shopping Center, in Decatur. Cars for a Cause gives back to the community by supporting local charities. Soy City Tuner Club hosted its inaugural Cars for a Cause event in June, where it highlighted the Honor Guard.
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Road construction projects beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects. Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no […]
Road construction projects continue throughout Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects happening throughout Springfield will result in the continued or upcoming closures of several roads and lanes this week. Construction will be taking place on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As part […]
Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria home is left with 100-thousand dollars in damages after an early morning fire. Fire officials were called to the 5000 block of North Sherwood Avenue around seven this morning, after a patrol officer saw smoke coming from a home. The officer, and...
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
From the Farm: Sweet corn research
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re in the midst of sweetcorn season, and you probably have not yet gotten enough to satisfy your desire for this great American summer treat. Marty Williams is a researcher with USDA, housed at the University of Illinois, and he has a research...
Taylorville Kroger closed by IEPA
TAYLORVILLE - A Kroger store in Taylorville was closed on Friday with all employees removed from the premises. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 E. Bidwell St. The seal order was due to concerns relating... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
Decatur YMCA hosts Backpack Attack
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur YMCA is hosting its annual backpack attack event. On August 6th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the YMCA will be handing out 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies for Kindergarten to 6th graders. Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of Decatur Family YMCA, is looking forward to the event. “Backpack Attack is such […]
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
Urbana group creates a ‘space of healing’ for community
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Sunday afternoon, community members in Urbana came together to relax and decompress. Many gathered outside of the Cunningham Township Community Garden to partake in free food, yoga classes and massage sessions. The Raw Tools organization showed visitors how to take pieces of guns and turn them into garden tools. Volunteers with […]
IDOT road closure for railroad work
CAMARGO, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a road closure for Monday. Illinois 130 will be closed between Hickory Lane and Main Street in Carmargo for two-three days at least said IDOT. IDOT said that the closure is necessary to replace the Decatur & Eastern Illinois Railroad crossing. Detours will be posted. IDOT […]
Shelby County seeks ambulance options
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month. For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.
