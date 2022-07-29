Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Jeffery Moore of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
According to the governor’s office news release, Moore held several government positions including a former tax law specialist for the Florida Department of Revenue and as a past chairman of the Gadsden Soil and Water Conservation District.
Moore has accounting and finance undergraduate degrees from Florida State University.
