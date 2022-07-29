NIL deals are lesson-filled for Hawkeyes' Clark

siouxcityjournal.com
Newcomers energize veteran Hawkeye women
IOWA CITY – Although the starting five returns intact for a third straight season, there is a different vibe in this summer’s workouts for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes are working with an expanded roster – filling all 15 available scholarships for the...
CMU’s Molly Davis adds experience to an already veteran Iowa roster
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team returns all five starters, which is pretty rare for any team, but they do have four new additions that will be wearing the black and gold this season. “You’re not having as much teaching, really it’s kind of building...
CR Washington’s Stuelke impressing Hawkeyes during summer workouts
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hannah Stuelke is quickly adjusting to being a freshman on an experienced Iowa women’s basketball roster. “It’s a lot of learning. In high school, it wasn’t as much and it’s a lot all at once. You got to keep up with it or you’ll get lost. That is a big step,” said Stuelke.
JP Estrella Recaps Iowa Basketball Official
4-Star East Coast Big Man High on Hawkeyes After Stop
Iowa returns impressive lineup for 2022-23 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa women's basketball team will have all five starters returning to the lineup for a third straight season, once their campaign begins in November. And the Hawkeyes add freshman Hannah Stuelke to their roster; an historically talented player from Cedar Rapids, who already has received rave reviews from her teammates.
FaceOff: Kinnick doc, Biliew, Barkley stays, Niang, Clark cards
This week during FaceOff, we discuss the upcoming Kinnick documentary headed by our friend Scott Siepker, Omaha Biliew’s commitment to Iowa State, Charles Barkley choosing TNT over LIV Golf, Georges Niang’s community goodwill and Caitlin Clark trading cards. Keith Murphy and Mark Freund go back and forth.
VIP: Iowa State 2024 basketball target list and early breakdown
Iowa State basketball’s class of 2023 currently has three commits to make up the unit, respectively. With that said, it’s a good time to look ahead at the Class.
Kirk Ferentz, Sam LaPorta give update on transfer tight end Steven Stillianos
Iowa doesn't often explore the transfer portal, but they were aggressive in wanting a third tight end. They got that in Lafayette transfer Steven Stilianos. In the spring of 2021, Stilianos had nine receptions for 125 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He was All-Patriot League First-Team honors and team offensive MVP. In the fall of 2021, Stilianos had 21 receptions for 130 yards in four games while also playing a critical role for the Leopards in the run game when he was healthy.
Former Augie runner Lovejoy takes Quick Bix
Former Augustana College runner Brian Lovejoy had a successful debut in Saturday morning’s Prairie Farms Quick Bix. The 28-year-old Evanston, Ill., resident ran the 2-mile course in 10 minutes, 55 seconds, outpacing runner-up Nick Murray of Bettendorf (11:43). Bettendorf High School grad Haley Humphrey was the top female finisher in 12:16.
ACGC alum Quynton Younker looking to lock up starting spot on Grand View offensive line
(Des Moines) A move to the offensive line has former ACGC star Quynton Younker excited for what’s to come at Grand View. Younker began his career as a defensive lineman, but last year brought a change. “I moved to the offensive line and I had to learn that whole new system. Hopefully this year I can go in and be a starter right away. Just talking with the coaching staff they thought it would be a better role for myself and would help the team out.”
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Three Area Athletes Competed in IGCA Softball All-Star Series
Three area softball players capped off their high school careers last weekend with the 2022 Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star Series at Waukee High School. Jadyn Streigle of Knoxville played for the Red Team, Natalie Harrill of Pella Christian was on the Blue Team, and Mara Bishop of Indianola was a member of the White Team.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
Time-honored music tradition plans return to Kingston Stadium
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Tournament of Drums is set to return to Kingston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The competition, featuring seven Open Class drum & bugle corps from throughout the United States and Canada, begins at 7 p.m.
$1.337 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois; Iowa sees $2 million ticket
The Mega Millions jackpot went to one lucky person, or group, in a Chicago suburb. Megamillions.com says there was only one ticket sold matching the $1.337 billion numbers, defying the 1 in 302.5 million odds of winning. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. Purchased at a Speedway gas...
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has soared to $1.28 billion, making it the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:. 1. $1.586 billion,...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
