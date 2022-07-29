ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden retiring from bench

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ky3.com

Comments / 2

kam m.
1d ago

He should retire after the complete bumble with the Rudd case. It's a bit suspicious, was he paid off? And that's why he can now afford to retire?

Reply
3
Related
KYTV

Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New life for old Greene Co. Jail and Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday. In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after. Commissioners announced they plan to renovate […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra

Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Judge Holden#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Politics Local
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department inducts 24 new recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new batch of 24 much-needed officers at the Springfield Police Department, and with short staffing issues, administrators are relieved. Officer Greg Anderson, the primary recruiter for SPD, said he is proud. “It’s very rewarding,” said Officer Anderson. “It’s kind of like seeing your...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy