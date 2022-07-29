Appeals court rules Indy Archdiocese could legally fire Roncalli counselor in same-sex marriage

Chief Justice John Roberts worked in secret to try to convince his fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v Wade but the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in early May likely ruined his chances, a new report suggests. Justice Roberts worked to the very end of this spring’s Supreme Court session, but CNN now reports that Brett Kavanaugh, the right-wing justice considered most likely to change his mind, was probably never close to doing so.The conversations grew more passionate when Justices discovered in late April that the draft opinion was set to be...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO