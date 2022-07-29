Appeals court rules Indy Archdiocese could legally fire Roncalli counselor in same-sex marriage

www.wfyi.org
Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court
It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
AOL Corp
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has claimed the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in 2015. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just...
insideedition.com
Petition to Remove Clarence Thomas from US Supreme Court Receives More Than 1 Million Signatures
An online petition demanding the removal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received more than one million signatures. The effort entitled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was launched on the website of public advocacy group MoveOn in May. As of Friday, the petition had more than 1.1...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned
The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
In rare move for Supreme Court justice, Samuel Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal
Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders' criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month's ruling. The justice's remarks drew more criticism as well as some support. Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito, 72,...
Texas Republicans sue law firm Sidley Austin and threaten to disbar all of its attorneys because they 'paid for staff to travel for abortions'
Texas Republicans have sued law firm Sidley Austin and threatened to have its attorneys disbarred because they allegedly paid for staff to travel for abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. In a letter that was posted on Twitter, the Republicans demanded that the law firm 'act accordingly' and preserve...
Lauren Boebert Says Same-Sex Marriage Bill 'Undermined Masculinity'
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has said the same-sex marriage bill that passed the House last week "undermined masculinity." Boebert made the remarks on Charlie Kirk's podcast that was recorded during Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit over the weekend. A video featuring her comments was shared by the Twitter page...
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Chief Justice John Roberts tried to protect Roe but failed to persuade Supreme Court colleagues, report claims
Chief Justice John Roberts worked in secret to try to convince his fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v Wade but the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in early May likely ruined his chances, a new report suggests. Justice Roberts worked to the very end of this spring’s Supreme Court session, but CNN now reports that Brett Kavanaugh, the right-wing justice considered most likely to change his mind, was probably never close to doing so.The conversations grew more passionate when Justices discovered in late April that the draft opinion was set to be...
Report: Roberts tried to persuade rest of Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place
Chief Justice John Roberts wanted to move slowly in a Supreme Court case on abortion. Five of his colleagues instead voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court Is Making America Ungovernable
Like many governmental agencies, the Environmental Protection Agency has an elaborate process for developing important rules. As I saw during the Obama administration, when I headed the EPA office that oversees this process, getting a major rule over the finish line can take years. Almost every step of the way offers obstacles to addressing any serious environmental problem.
Some Republicans see good politics in same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON — When asked if he'd support legislation to protect same-sex marriage, one conservative Republican senator was almost nonchalant."I see no reason to oppose it," Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told reporters, bringing Democrats one vote closer to an unexpected victory as they move to safeguard same-sex marriage and other rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.Johnson's answer, which came after 47 Republicans voted for the bill in the House last week, was reflective of a stark shift in GOP positioning after decades of fighting same-sex marriage. Ten years ago, most Republicans proudly espoused that...
The Supreme Court came together on religion this term. Then, it fell apart
Earlier this year, as Republicans and Democrats clashed over Christian nationalism, religious exemption requests and access to communion, the Supreme Court showed that it’s still possible to tame the partisan tensions suffusing religious freedom debates. Its rulings in the term’s first two religion cases were unanimous or nearly so, and featured a shared vision of what the country owes to people of faith, including those on death row.
Justice Alito Says Religion Is ‘Under Attack’ and Jokes About Reaction to Overturning Roe v. Wade in Speech from Rome
A noticeably bearded Justice Samuel Alito delivered the keynote speech at Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome Thursday night. During his remarks, Alito revisited one of his common refrains: as our world becomes increasingly secular, religious liberty is “under attack,” because people simply do not value religion enough to give it special protection.
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
Religious Freedom and the Respect for Marriage Act
The proposed Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). It would also provide for both federal and interstate recognition of same-sex marriages validly entered in a state. The RMA passed the House with 47 Republican votes and awaits action in the Senate, where it will need at least ten Republican votes to survive a filibuster.
Biden admin says birth control is still protected after Supreme Court ruling
The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance clarifying that the Affordable Care...
