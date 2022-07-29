Should NFL defenses fear Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle?

It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO