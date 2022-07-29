Should NFL defenses fear Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle?

www.foxsports.com
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Deebo Samuel signs, Steelers, Eagles name starters
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. What it means: Since Samuel's deal includes $58.1 million guaranteed, he's now...
Chargers’ title pressure, NFL power rankings, Kyler Murray and more
Last year, the Los Angeles Rams survived the preseason hype and won it all. This time, it’s their stadium co-tenants in the Los Angeles Chargers in such a spot. Time is the theme of the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Either in the sense of this being their time, or...
AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders
It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
Jets sign veteran LB Kwon Alexander for depth on defense
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and providing the New York Jets' linebacker corps with a veteran presence. The 27-year-old Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Friday, a move that came after the team worked him out during the offseason.
Bills' Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips get into training camp scuffle
Things got heated between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips at training camp on Saturday, as the two teammates collided just as practice was winding down for the day. The play call appeared to be a designed QB run up the middle for a touchdown, and...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ponders legacy on 29th birthday
OXNARD, Calif. — It still feels like yesterday when Kellen Moore broke his ankle in an otherwise innocuous 2016 training camp practice, giving a then-23-year-old Dak Prescott his shot with the starters. But as Prescott turns 29 on Friday, it's wild for him to think about the countless twists...
Chiefs' Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt used to tell his son, Clark, that his favorite place on the planet was Arrowhead Stadium. If it's up to the current chairman, the club will be there long into the future. During his annual trip to training camp, Clark...
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday. Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and...
Alvin Kamara’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Although Alvin Kamara has consistently been among the top running backs in fantasy football, his 2022 fantasy worth is uncertain due to a probable six-game NFL suspension. Back in 2020, Kamara took the top spot among running backs in terms of PPR scoring after a six-touchdown effort on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings. He actually beat out Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. Kamara’s legendary performance ensured victory for his owners in various fantasy football leagues.
Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition
The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
Cristobal’s 1st fall camp at Miami set to get underway
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It is now an annual question at Miami, the official precursor to the start of a new football season for a program that was once a perennial national championship contender and hasn’t been at that level for two decades and counting. “Is The...
Bucs center Ryan Jensen out with 'significant' knee injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has suffered what might be a season-ending knee injury on Thursday, according to reports. The blow, which came during the team's training camp drills, is to Jensen's left knee. MRI results have not yet been returned to the team. "We don't know the severity...
Deebo Samuel, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5 million extension
Deebo Samuel will be staying in San Francisco after all. The All-Pro wide receiver reached an agreement with the 49ers on a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Sunday's news of an extension agreement ends a month-long saga between Samuel and...
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
