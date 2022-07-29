ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Show Comedy ‘Sidelined’ In The Works At Amazon From Emily Heller, Megan Gailey & Two Shakes Entertainment

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Amazon is developing a single-camera comedy set behind the scenes of a struggling national sports show.

Sidelined comes from comedians Emily Heller and Megan Gailey and Two Shakes Entertainment , the production company set up by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow.

CBS Studios and Amazon Studios are producing.

The project is centered around the show as they decide to shake things up by pairing an unknown, passionate female sports fan with an irrelevant, former pro basketball “nice guy,” and what turns out to be their very complicated history.

Heller is a writer/producer on HBO’s Barry and has also worked on shows such as Search Party and People of Earth. She is under an overall deal at CBS Studios.

Gailey is a writer, actor, and stand-up comic, who has performed on Conan , had a half hour stand-up special on Comedy Central and made an appearance on The Tonight Show. She has written on shows such as HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay and co-hosts a podcast the Lifetime Network’s I Love A Lifetime Movie.

Two Shakes is behind series such as Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny’s Glamorous for Netflix. The company recently renewed its first-look deal with CBS Studios through May 2024. Its focus is taking characters who are traditionally 4th, 5th and 6th on a call sheet and making them 1st, 2nd, and 3 rd .

Heller and Gailey will write and produce with Wayans Jr. and Tarlow also exec producing.

Heller and Gailey are repped by Mosaic, WME, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Two Shakes is repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

