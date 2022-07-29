ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WBTW News13

Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most.  Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court

In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Police searching for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Angry’ marchers protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — People from Horry and Georgetown counties marched along Highway 17 Saturday to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Organizer Megan Stackhouse said more people showed up than she expected. “We’re angry, and we’re going to continue to be angry,” she said. People held signs against forced pregnancies and chanted […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says

A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
WMBF

Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
CHARLESTON, SC

