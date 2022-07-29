communitytimessc.com
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. James
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
live5news.com
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
WMBF
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina man was convicted of killing a man who was first reported missing in 2019. Darrell Land, 34, of Blythewood was found guilty last week of murder in Arnold Bennett’s shooting death. Bennett was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019. His...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
‘Angry’ marchers protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — People from Horry and Georgetown counties marched along Highway 17 Saturday to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Organizer Megan Stackhouse said more people showed up than she expected. “We’re angry, and we’re going to continue to be angry,” she said. People held signs against forced pregnancies and chanted […]
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
WMBF
Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
