Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia East central Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brick Store, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Godfrey, Hard Labor Creek State Park and Brick Store. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MORGAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO