ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Uncoupled's Tuc Watkins Knows You Probably Dislike Colin After Episode 1, But 'There's a Reason' For What He Did

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRntc_0gy0moEE00

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve seen the first episode of Netflix’s Uncoupled , you probably have a lot of feelings about Colin. (And if you haven’t seen the premiere, go stream it now before you get spoiled!)

Played by Tuc Watkins , Colin is presented to viewers as a necessary evil. He’s the seemingly heartless monster who dumps Michael ( Neil Patrick Harris ), his boyfriend of 17 years, mere seconds before entering what turns out to be his own surprise 50th birthday party. Judging by the lovingly orchestrated event, it’s obvious that Michael had no idea a split was on the horizon, making his celebratory toast to Colin all the more devastating.

“It’s a real challenge to reconcile the behavior of a man who leaves his partner after 17 years with no explanation,” Watkins tells TVLine. “What kind of guy does that? So I understand if people dislike him after that.”

But Uncoupled isn’t your average romantic comedy, and Colin and Michael’s story — even if it’s no longer a love story — is far from over.

“In most breakup comedies, the couple breaks up, the ex is a jerk and the hero goes on his journey and lives happily ever after,” Watkins says, adding, “This is a different show. Uncoupled is about an uncoupling and all that it entails. So we’ll also follow Colin, and we’ll see how that uncoupling affects the people in Michael’s world. And Colin does break up with Michael for a reason. He doesn’t give that reason right away, but there’s a reason, and it does come up later.”

Emerson Brooks, who plays Michael’s supportive-yet-horny pal Billy, also rushes to Colin’s defense.

“It’s great to watch that progression as you get to know Colin,” Brooks teases. “The more you get to know Michael, the more you think, ‘OK, maybe there’s some perspective from Colin’s side that we need to acknowledge and take in.’ That’s one of the beautiful parts of the show. It’s layered, it’s complex and it’s not what you expect — except for the fun parts.”

Adds executive producer Jeffrey Richman, “He’s a good person who’s done a terrible thing. I think by the end [of the season] you’ll come to know why Michael loved him and why the loss was so devastating.”

How are you feeling about Colin after Episode 1? Will you follow Michael back down the rabbit hole that is New York’s gay dating scene? Grade the Uncoupled premiere below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Finale Time Jumps, 'Hard Job' Selling Illicit Romance

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tuc Watkins
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Mary Alice who portrayed Lettie Bostic on A Different World has died

Actress Mary Alice (Smith) has passed away according to The Daily Mail. She had numerous roles in film and television but was known for her roles as Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on the NBC sitcom A Different World (1987–1989). Her character was the dorm director from midway through season one until the end of season 2. She also portrayed Effie Williams in the 1976 film Sparkleand Ellie Grant Hubbard in 1980 on the ABC soap All My Children.
TVLine

What's Up With Virgin River's New Doc? Alexandra Breckenridge Talks Jack's Alleged 'Competition' in Season 4

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Virgin River Season 4, now streaming on Netflix. We need to talk about Cameron. One of the new faces introduced in Virgin River‘s fourth season, Dr. Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) makes an instant impression on the townsfolk, especially the ladies of the sewing circle. And can you blame them? It’s not every day that a handsome new doctor moves to the middle-of-nowhere locale, so it comes as no surprise when Muriel tells Jack, “It’s about time you got some competition around here, mister.”   No Virgin River fan worth their salt actually...
TV SERIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Page Six

Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday

Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Did Stranger Things EPs Alter History to Erase a Hero's Pervy Moment?

Click here to read the full article. What you see isn’t necessarily what you’ll get the next time you watch Stranger Things. After series co-creators the Duffer Brothers shared with our sister site Variety in June that they had already re-edited scenes from past seasons — and hoped to address the fact that in Season 4, everyone appeared to have forgotten Will’s birthday — at least one big change seems to have come to light, courtesy of a fan on TikTok. Originally, Season 1, Episode 2 — AKA “The Weirdo on Maple Street” — is said to have included a moment...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pat Carroll Dead at 95: Emmy Winner Voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Click here to read the full article. Actress and Emmy winner Pat Carroll, the voice of The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula, has died, our sister site Deadline reports. She was 95. Carroll, who was also a Grammy winner, died at her home in Cape Cod, Mass. Saturday while recovering from pneumonia. Best known by modern audiences for voicing the popular Disney villain, Carroll was a frequent film and TV actress who began her work in the late 1940s. She was seen on The Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, The Red Skelton Hour, Getting Together, Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy