Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital Earns ‘High Performing’ Ratings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing. “It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO