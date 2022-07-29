Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital Earns ‘High Performing’ Ratings

communitytimessc.com
wpde.com
COVID cases continue upward trend in most of SC as students return to class, expert says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a new normal for many students and families readying for the new school year this month. For some, it will be a return to a pre-pandemic normal, but for others, the potential is still there with the rise of a new COVID-19 variant.
Tidelands Health offers unique ‘prescription’ for walking at Brookgreen Gardens
MURRELLS INLET S.C. (WBTW) — Some patients at Tidelands Health are walking their way to back better health with the hospital’s new unique prescription. The hospital is offering qualifying patients a walking program prescription redeemable for a free, 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens. Tidelands Health family practice doctors are hoping patients take a step in […]
WMBF
Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing. “It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”
wpde.com
Back to School: The vaccines your child needs in SC before classes start
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classes will soon be starting on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, and South Carolina DHEC is advising students get vaccinated. On Monday, students in Florence, Darlington and Marion counties will go back to class. The first day for kids in Horry County is August 15.
columbuscountynews.com
Local Doctor Raising Funds for Treatment Device
A local physician is raising money for the purchase of medical equipment to take to Honduras for a good cause. Dr. Susan Aycock is setting up a program in the country for others to learn how to screen and treat cervical pre-cancers. Having a thermal ablation device to leave with the community would complete their training program.
The Post and Courier
Surfside Beach pier hits construction delays, Tidelands Heath and local YMCA join forces
SURFSIDE BEACH — Construction continues on the Surfside Beach Pier, more than five years after it was all but destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. But the contractors for the more than $18 million project are now looking at a completion timeline between mid-December to February 2023, according to a July 28 meeting between the construction firm, engineers and Surfside Town Council.
Coastal Carolina University economics professor explains what JetBlue, Spirit merger could mean for your wallet
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University economics professor broke down what’s next in JetBlue’s expected purchase of Spirit Airlines, and what that could mean for many wallets in Myrtle Beach. It was announced Thursday that JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit for nearly $4 billion. In 2021 Spirit Airlines carried the most […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
myhorrynews.com
Scrubby's Car Wash new location opening soon
Scrubby’s Car Wash, a family owned and operated business with 11 locations, is opening its newest location in Georgetown next month. With locations in South Carolina and one in Lumberton, North Carolina, Scrubby’s was started by brothers Chase Howard and Charles Howard, Jr. as a side hustle to their families main business, Chase Oil Company. The oil company was founded by their grandfather, Maitland S. Chase, Jr., in 1946. The brothers represent the third generation of the family’s company legacy.
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach holds first vacation giveaway fundraiser
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach has created a vacation giveaway fundraiser. The organization partnered with Dunes Village Resort, Dune Golf and Beach Club, King Street Grille, Extreme Pizza, The Alabama Theater and Brookgreen Gardens to create this vacation giveaway. Each dollar donated is an entry in the raffle for a […]
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
‘He was the best boy’: Horry County deputies to hold escort for retired K-9 with terminal cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will hold an escort Friday for a retired K-9 who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Former K-9 officer Kane was diagnosed with a terminal cancer, and his handler Cpl. Misty Puckett decided to put him down “to ease his suffering,” according to a news release […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
State of S.C. has $46.2 million in unclaimed funds for Horry County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 28, 2022) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis may be looking for you. That’s because his office has more than $46.2 million in unclaimed funds that belong to people living in Horry County. “Did you know one in 10 people have unclaimed funds? An important part...
WMBF
Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing, the second highest prize in 20 years. People rushed to gas stations to buy a $2 ticket with dreams of how many houses they would buy and where they would go first on vacation.
WMBF
Ripley’s Aquarium wins best indoor attraction in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Celebrating shark week, meeting new animal ambassadors, talking penguins, and more at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach. For over 25 years, Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach has been a staple at Broadway at the Beach. Not only is it fun to see all the different animals, you’ll learn some new things along the way.
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
