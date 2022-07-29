communitytimessc.com
Related
WMBF
Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
tornadopix.com
How safe is your school: Florence 1 Schools have multiple lines of defense | Latest headlines
FLORENCE – The Florence 1 School District uses multiple pieces — from metal detectors and 1,642 security cameras to school resource officers and campus security police — to keep teachers, staff, and students safe, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “The world is just a dangerous place –...
wpde.com
Florence 1 Schools implement new security measures for student, staff safety
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence 1 Schools has enhanced security measures to make sure students and staff members are safe. New metal detectors are now installed at all of the middle and high schools in the district. South Florence High School Principal Shand Josey said she's pleased with the...
WECT
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Police urge patience with traffic congestion near Florence schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is urging you to have patience with traffic congestion around schools in Florence as school starts back this week. Some people complained that traffic was backed for more than one mile just before 8 o'clock Monday morning around John...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch
Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
wpde.com
Florence fraternity hosts back-to-school drive for Pee Dee area students
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence fraternity is helping more than 200 students get ready for school. The brothers of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity held their annual back-to-school drive this weekend at the Boys and Girls Club in Florence. They provided students with book bags and other school...
wpde.com
Great things await students at Mullins High School, principal says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Great things are in store for students at Mullins High School, according to Mullins High School Principal Joey Smith. Smith said they expect a wonderful year with new programs and positive changes in the school. He added they have a new gospel choir, debate or...
wpde.com
Back to School: The vaccines your child needs in SC before classes start
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classes will soon be starting on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, and South Carolina DHEC is advising students get vaccinated. On Monday, students in Florence, Darlington and Marion counties will go back to class. The first day for kids in Horry County is August 15.
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
wpde.com
COVID cases continue upward trend in most of SC as students return to class, expert says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a new normal for many students and families readying for the new school year this month. For some, it will be a return to a pre-pandemic normal, but for others, the potential is still there with the rise of a new COVID-19 variant.
live5news.com
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
Emotions run high at Latta community meeting addressing recent resignations
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting Sunday in Latta aimed to address the recent resignations of several town leaders and half of its police force, but at times it devolved into a yelling match between officials and residents. Two council members and the town’s attorney and police chief have resigned over the last two […]
Comments / 0