WMBF

Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com

Police urge patience with traffic congestion near Florence schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is urging you to have patience with traffic congestion around schools in Florence as school starts back this week. Some people complained that traffic was backed for more than one mile just before 8 o'clock Monday morning around John...
FLORENCE, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch

Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Great things await students at Mullins High School, principal says

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Great things are in store for students at Mullins High School, according to Mullins High School Principal Joey Smith. Smith said they expect a wonderful year with new programs and positive changes in the school. He added they have a new gospel choir, debate or...
MULLINS, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Police searching for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says

A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
wpde.com

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
CONWAY, SC

