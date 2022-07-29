On JSS: Did Mo Gaba have a hand in Trey Mancini’s homerun?

MIAMI -- Francisco Lindor had three hits and the New York Mets pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating the Miami Marlins 9-3 Sunday to sweep their three-game series.Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits - 12 of them against López."We focused on getting the good pitches," Lindor said. "We got them and we didn't miss. It was one of those days where we got our pitches and we hit it wherever we wanted to hit it."Lindor...

QUEENS, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO