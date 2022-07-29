Florence Branch NAACP Opposes Placement Of Statue Of Former Confederate Lt. Governor On The Grounds Of The Florence County Museum

The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.

2 DAYS AGO