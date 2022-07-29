Florence Branch NAACP Opposes Placement Of Statue Of Former Confederate Lt. Governor On The Grounds Of The Florence County Museum

communitytimessc.com
Emotions run high at Latta community meeting addressing recent resignations
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting Sunday in Latta aimed to address the recent resignations of several town leaders and half of its police force, but at times it devolved into a yelling match between officials and residents. Two council members and the town’s attorney and police chief have resigned over the last two […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
carolinapanorama.com
Highest paying jobs in Florence, South Carolina that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Florence, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
wpde.com
CareSouth Carolina holding back-to-school bash with free supplies
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — CareSouth Carolina is holding a back-to-school bash Saturday at the Dillon Wellness Center on Commerce Drive. Free back-to-school supplies will be given to the first 300 school-age children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The child must be present to receive supplies. CareSouth Carolina has...
‘Angry’ marchers protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — People from Horry and Georgetown counties marched along Highway 17 Saturday to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Organizer Megan Stackhouse said more people showed up than she expected. “We’re angry, and we’re going to continue to be angry,” she said. People held signs against forced pregnancies and chanted […]
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
Man convicted in 2019 Horry County murder case, sentenced to life in prison
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury has convicted a 34-year-old man in the 2019 killing of a man in Horry County, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Darrell Demarcus Land, 34, of Blythewood, a suburb of Columbia, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of murder and possession […]
wpde.com
Private group working to revitalize downtown Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A private group of investors, known as the Dillon Community Alliance, is seeking to revitalize downtown Dillon. The group has bought and rehabbed a few historic buildings. Former Dillon Mayor Todd Davis is an investor and he's also the liaison between the city and the...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
Repticon brings hundreds of scaly creatures to Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of reptiles were up for sale this weekend as the Florence Center hosted Repticon, a convention focused on reptiles and other exotic animals. “Her name is Waffle, she’s a yellow belly hypo,” Cadence Rozek said of her newly purchased pet snake. Rozek and her brother, Nathan Lamb, were two of […]
News13 viewing area surpasses 200 shootings for 2022
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis. There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon. The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and […]
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
The Post and Courier
'The George' marks the return of a hotel to Front Street after half a century
GEORGETOWN — After half a century, a hotel is returning to Georgetown's historic Front Street. More than 100 people gathered on the 600 block of Front Street in Georgetown on May 19 for a groundbreaking ceremony for The George, a boutique hotel that will be built at 615 Front St., the site where the Georgetown Times office sat for more than 40 years.
WMBF
Georgetown County alters recreation center hours after shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two recreational centers in Georgetown County will reduce or alter hours after a shooting in the area. In a statement, the county said the decision was made after an incident at the parking lot of the Howard Center on Thursday just after closing time. The county said staff were still inside the building when the shooting occurred.
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
