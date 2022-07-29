Homeless man found in Swannanoa River died from gunshot to head, autopsy says

wlos.com
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
WLOS.com
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. Authorities say a 50-year-old Arden woman was struck and killed in Arden on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Watson Road.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
Good times turn bad in fatal weekend shooting
It was good times turned bad, in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Dept. says, a fight at the Good Times Event Venue on Liberty Lane led to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
my40.tv
Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the NCSHP was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 at Watson Road. The pedestrian,...
Charges expected to be upgraded for shooting suspect after victim dies
An Upstate man that was shot in in late July has now died from his injuries. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says, 46 year old Rafahel Levi Castro died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional.
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
Large tree falls on Powdersville home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived […]
Forest Service Confirms Two Deaths on The Same Day at North Carolina National Forest
In separate incidents, two visitors in North Carolina’s Nantahala National Forest died while exploring the area on the same day. On July 23, emergency crews responded to distress calls regarding two men in trouble. The first was an unnamed man that was swimming at Secret Falls in Macon County in the North Carolina national forest.
Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday. Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired. According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found...
my40.tv
1 person killed in Friday night crash in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a crash that closed Shepard Street near Hendersonville for several hours Friday night. The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near Hendersonville Airport and Grandeur Lane. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said one person, who has not been identified, was...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after assault at gas station in Spartanburg, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt after an assault near Hayne Street, according to the Spartanburg Police Department. According to police, one person was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening lacerations to the face and head. Police say the suspect used a small folding knife in this...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
Man dies days after Spartanburg Co. shooting
A man who was shot in the head Sunday night near Chesnee died from his injuries early Friday morning.
WYFF4.com
One dead after shooting at Greenville event venue, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville City Police Department says one person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Greenville. Police said a fight broke out at the Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the shooting happened in...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating motive behind 'extremely disturbing' attacks on homeless
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
