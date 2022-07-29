Butterfly Release Will Honor And Remember Women Affected By Ovarian Cancer

Here in Charleston and across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, however survey data released today show that only 40% of Americans are concerned that they might get lung cancer and only about one in five has talked to their doctor about their risk for the disease. Today on World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer, a national survey that examines awareness, attitudes, and beliefs about lung cancer.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO