Butterfly Release Will Honor And Remember Women Affected By Ovarian Cancer

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
holycitysinner.com
Lung Cancer is Leading Cause of Cancer Deaths in SC, Yet Survey Reveals that Most are Not Concerned About Getting the Disease
Here in Charleston and across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, however survey data released today show that only 40% of Americans are concerned that they might get lung cancer and only about one in five has talked to their doctor about their risk for the disease. Today on World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer, a national survey that examines awareness, attitudes, and beliefs about lung cancer.
For a local chapter of 'Buy Nothing Project,' free is the magic word
IRMO, S.C. — From gas to groceries, the price for just about everything seems to be on the rise. But a national group is creating a community in the Midlands with items at everybody’s favorite price—free. At a time when people are scraping to get by with...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
FOX Carolina
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
wpde.com
COVID cases continue upward trend in most of SC as students return to class, expert says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a new normal for many students and families readying for the new school year this month. For some, it will be a return to a pre-pandemic normal, but for others, the potential is still there with the rise of a new COVID-19 variant.
WIS-TV
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
Fun recipes from South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of recipes from South Carolina using Allrecipes.
Calling all pet-lovers: volunteers and donations needed for Pet Pals Program to serve senior residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior Resources, Inc. is looking for volunteers and donations for its Pet Pals Program. A part of Meals on Wheels, this program delivers free pet food to senior residents in Richland County. "Seniors today are really facing so many worries and so many concerns, the last...
What’s causing South Carolina’s cancer death disparities?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While people in Union County are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, residents of Lee County are more likely to die from it, according to an analysis by News13. The 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reveals that people in rural counties were […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
WIS-TV
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area. Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671. Notice a...
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
plasticstoday.com
DuPont Opens Medical Tubing Facility in South Carolina
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28 in the company of state and local officials marked the opening of the new DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility at the Cooper River site near Moncks Corner in South Carolina. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from customers, said DuPont in the press release.
Here’s when Grand Strand, Pee Dee public-school students start fall classes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the dog days of summer, and that means it won’t be long before students in many areas of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee head back to their respective classrooms. For some, fall classes start as soon as Monday; others have until the end of August before they have […]
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
charlottemagazine.com
Make South Carolina’s Old 96 District Your Summer Send-Off
Take one last splash this summer in South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Ditch the crowds and discover the unexpected wonders of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick counties. Enjoy life at a slower pace and experience our locally owned eateries—whether you’re looking for fine dining, a casual café, or...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Museum of Art’s board of trustees adds eight new members
Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art announces eight new members elected to serve on its board of trustees for the 2022 – 2023 term. They are:. • Chelsey Allen Malloy, assistant director of development in the College of Education at the University of South Carolina. •...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
