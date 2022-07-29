Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia Southern Madison County in northeastern Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winterville, or near Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Comer, Winterville, Crawford, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Barretts Mill, Paoli, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Vesta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO