Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia Southern Madison County in northeastern Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winterville, or near Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Comer, Winterville, Crawford, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Barretts Mill, Paoli, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Vesta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anderson, or near Northlake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Belton, Northlake and Anderson Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia East central Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brick Store, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Godfrey, Hard Labor Creek State Park and Brick Store. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
