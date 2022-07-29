Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Magoffin; Martin; Pike FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 AM EDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Coal Run Village, Martin, Forest Hills, Allen, Gulnare, McCombs, Endicott, Justell, Betsy Layne, Ivel, Boldman, Heenan, Harold, Jarad, Coal Run, Piso, Aluba and Pleasant.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO